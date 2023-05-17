Heckman wins election

Receiving 54.22% of the 86 votes cast, Ryan Heckman was elected to represent the residents of Zone 1, Pea Ridge School District, on the Pea Ridge School Board.

Heckman, who served from 2015 to 2020 before the district was divided into zones, ran against Adam Yager, who was elected last year. Yager received 45.78% of the votes.

"Pea Ridge, Thank you for trust and support. I am honored to get to serve the students, parents, teachers, and community for another term," Heckman said.

"After the election results were in, Adam called to congratulate me, and I thanked him for the time he spent on the board. We had a good conversation," Heckman said.

"I want to thank the community for trusting me to serve another term. I look forward to working with the other board members and the administration. I know that we will continue to prioritize the safety of our students and the effectiveness of their education."

There are 848 active registered voters living in Zone 1 of the Pea Ridge School District, according to the Benton County Clerk's Office. There are 355 inactive voters in Zone 1.

Pea Ridge School District was divided into zones last year due to population growth. The board members received various lengths of term so one seat is open every year and all will ultimately be for five-year terms.

Nearly 50 people who did not live in Zone 1 cast votes on the Pea Ridge School Millage question with 56 (43.41%) for the current millage and 73 (56.59%) against the current millage. The School District was not asking for an increase. The question was on the ballot as required by law, but had no affect on the current millage, according to school superintendent Keith Martin.