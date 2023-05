Four Blackhawk track runners competed the Meet of Champions May 10 in Russellville.

Tian Grant, Troy Ferguson, Grandon Grant and Zach Etzkorn represented Pea Ridge High School in the meet.

Results are:

Boys 4x800-meter relay

5^Pea Ridge A^8:16.73: Ferguson (2:04.866), Etzkorn (2:08.250), Grant (2:04.085) and Grant (1:59.522)

Boys 3,200-meters

8^Grant, Tian^9:42.58