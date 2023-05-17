FFA awards presented

Pea Ridge High School FFA students were honored at a banquet recently.

Teacher Dixie Miller welcomed attendees.

The opening ceremonies were by the Conduct of Chapter team comprised of Neveah Woods, Zoeyanne Timmons, Carrieanne Nixon, Kayden Perkins, Hannah Ingalls, Alissa Gastineau and Abbi Ashford.

Zach Hinojosa led the invocation.

LDE & CDE Teams were recognized by secretary Kelsey Whitehill. CDEs are Ag Communications, floriculture, food science, electricity, livestock, poultry and wildlife. LDEs are Creed Speaking, Conduct of Chapter meeting, Discussion Meet and Job Interview.

Degrees were presented by Whitehill. Discovery degree recipients were Alyson Sprowl, Jaylee Craig and Aisley Piper.

Greenhand degree recipients were Zoeyanne Timmons, Evan Wilkerson, Zachariah Hinojosa, Aaleyah Mumau, Emory Bowlin, Aaron Hinojosa, Hannah Ingalls, Laci Brauns, Neveah Woods, Carrieanne Nixon, Brenna Walker, Isaac Ohl, Alissa Gastineau and Tucker Simrell.

Chapter degree recipients were RyLee Raines and Zoey Hinojosa.

Malachi Baker was recognized at the Arkansas FFA Convention in Hot Springs in April of this year and was awarded his Arkansas State FFA degree.

Senior FFA members were recognized. They were Malachi Baker, Brandon Combs, Dalyn Crawford, Owen Harris, Sarah Richardson, Molly Ross, Selleck Smith, Aaron Staib, Dakota Thomas, Payton Upton, Celeste Vazquez, Josh Walker, Kale Webb and Isaac Whitehill.

Specialty Awards were introduced by Ms. Miller and Ms. Josie Kutz, teachers and FFA advisors. Those awards were:

Take Flight Award

The take flight award recognizes a student who has gone above and beyond and who has shown growth throughout the year. This student expressed interest in joining the livestock judging team early in the year. He has worked countless hours to improve his reasons and I am excited to see his hard work pay off. This year our take flight recipient was Aaron Hinojosa.

Star Farmer

Chapter Star Farmer is awarded every year to the chapter member who has an outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experience in production agriculture and demonstrates the most involvement in all phases of the chapter's activities. The star farmer's SAE is sheep and goat production. The 2023 Star Farmer was Zoey Hinojosa.

Star Greenhand

The Chapter Star Greenhand Award is a prestigious award presented every year to the chapter's most active first-year member who has a plan for a strong supervised agricultural experience program and has demonstrated leadership within the FFA. This year, the Star Greenhand competed in Conduct of Chapter Meeting and Creed Speaking. The 2023 Star Greenhand was Zoeyanne Timmons.

GRIT Award

The GRIT Award is to recognize students who have buckled down and done what was necessary even when times were tough. Three students received the award this year. Each student has proven to be reliable, respectful and responsible. As advisors, it is refreshing to know we can call on them to help another student, assist us with projects, and for one in particular to give us a good laugh, Kutz said. These students were: Mallory Pruitt, RyLee Raines and Jacob Iglehart.

Chapter President, Dalyn Crawford, introduced the 2023-2024 Pea Ridge FFA officer team, comprised of:

President^Rylee Raines,

Vice president^Kelsey Whitehill,

Secretary^Mallory Pruitt,

Treasurer^Zoey Hinojosa and

Reporter^Hannah Ingalls.

Closing ceremonies were conducted by the new officer team.

Courtesy photographs



Courtesy photographs



Courtesy photographs

