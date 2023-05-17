Community Calendar

Wednesday, May 17

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Thursday, May 18

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Blackhawk Pantry open; 1536 N. Davis Street, behind Intermediate School; stocked with kid-friendly meals, fresh produce, chicken and more.

10:30-11:30 a.m. Senior Social Hour, work craft, board game, visit, Pea Ridge Community Library

7 p.m. English-Spanish Conversation Group (for all levels of learning)

Friday, May 19

9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. City tree give-away, Pea Ridge City Hall, 975 Weston St.; one tree per household with proof of residency

10-11 a.m. Homeschool Art Class for ages 13-18, Pea Ridge Community Library

Saturday, May 20

A free Saturday pancake breakfast is offered the second and fourth Saturdays each month. All-you-can eat is served from 8 to 11 a.m. Regular, chocolate and chocolate chip pancakes, sausage, coffee, milk and juice are served.

Monday, May 22

4 p.m. Kids Krafternoon, drop in any time between 4-5 p.m., Pea Ridge Community Library

Tuesday, May 23

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Wednesday, May 24

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Thursday, May 25

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Blackhawk Pantry open; 1536 N. Davis Street, behind Intermediate School; stocked with kid-friendly meals, fresh produce, chicken and more.

10:30-11:30 a.m. Senior Social Hour, work craft, board game, visit, Pea Ridge Community Library

5 p.m. Book Club, Pea Ridge Community Library