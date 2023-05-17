College news

University of Mississippi

UNIVERSITY, Miss. -- Bella Scutti, of Pea Ridge, Ark., majoring in Integrated Marketing Communications, was among 56 rising seniors to join the Tassels Chapter of the Mortar Board honor society at the University of Mississippi.

Mortar Board is a national honor society that recognizes college seniors for their achievements in scholarship, leadership and service, provides opportunities for continued leadership development, promotes service to colleges and universities and encourages lifelong contributions to the global community.

The criteria for selection include a minimum GPA of 3.0 or top 35% of the junior class, whichever is higher, and a demonstrated commitment to scholarship, leadership and service.

The 2023 class of new members was initiated into the chapter on March 23, and the initiation ceremony featured remarks by Ole Miss alumna Jan Farrington ('65), alumnus Bruce Ware ('99) and Kirsten Fox, executive director of Mortar Board National College Senior Honor Society. A celebratory reception followed.