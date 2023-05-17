Benton County Jail

Monday, May 8

6:25 p.m. Clinton Purser, 52, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, harassing communications

Tuesday, May 9

3:38 p.m. Dana Jean Flores, 43, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, serving two days concurrent

4:32 p.m. Sonya Kay Marie Crabtree, 22, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, serving two days concurrent

4:47 p.m. Rabecka Russell, 37, Lowell, by Pea Ridge Police, serving two days concurrent

5:16 p.m. Ronnie Robert Green, 72, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, serving two days concurrent

5:27 p.m. Brian William Brown, 44, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, serving one day concurrent

Wednesday, May 10

1:44 p.m. Randall Dwayne Green, 52, Garfield, by Dept. of Community Corrections, revocation of probation/parole

5:59 p.m. James Conrad Dixon, 57, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, driving left of center; felony possession of drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; first violation of Omnibus DWI Act; yield on entering highway from private road; violation driver license restriction; refusal to submit to chemical test;

8:53 p.m. Cameron Hendrix, 21, Avoca, by BCSO, contempt of court

Sunday, May 14

1:24 a.m. Christopher Eric Shelby, 43, Bentonville, by Bentonville Police, improper lane change;first violation of Omnibus DWI Act; second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor