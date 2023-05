Pea Ridge High School band director Chris Shelby has been placed on paid leave, according to school officials.

Christopher Eric Shelby, 43, of Bentonville, was booked into the Benton County Jail at 1:24 a.m. Sunday, May 14, by Bentonville Police, in connection with improper lane change, first violation of Omnibus DWI Act and second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

A representative with Bentonville Police Department records department said the report is not yet available for release.