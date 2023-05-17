And they’re off to State!

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Senior softball team members Jillian Ellington, Gracie McGarrah and Ashley Earley decorated the bus on which the Lady Blackhawks traveled to Cabot for the semi-final games of the Arkansas State Tournament. The Lady Hawks left Friday. They won both the Saturday and Sunday games and will face Gravette at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the University of Central Arkansas in the state championship game.

