Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Opinion Sports Distribution Locations Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

And they’re off to State!

by Annette Beard | May 17, 2023 at 3:00 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Lady Blackhawk softball team was cheered on their way out of town going to the state tournament semi-finals as they drove by each school campus.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

The Lady Blackhawk softball team was cheered on their way out of town going to the state tournament semi-finals as they drove by each school campus.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

The Lady Blackhawk softball team was cheered on their way out of town going to the state tournament semi-finals as they drove by each school campus.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Senior softball team members Jillian Ellington, Gracie McGarrah and Ashley Earley decorated the bus on which the Lady Blackhawks traveled to Cabot for the semi-final games of the Arkansas State Tournament. The Lady Hawks left Friday. They won both the Saturday and Sunday games and will face Gravette at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the University of Central Arkansas in the state championship game.

photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Lady Blackhawk softball team was cheered on their way out of town going to the state tournament semi-finals as they drove by each school campus.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Senior softball team members Jillian Ellington, Gracie McGarrah and Ashley Earley decorated the bus on which the Lady Blackhawks traveled to Cabot for the semi-final games of the Arkansas State Tournament. The Lady Hawks left Friday. They won both the Saturday and Sunday games and will face Gravette at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the University of Central Arkansas in the state championship game.

Print Headline: And they’re off to State!

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT