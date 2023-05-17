Accusations of impropriety investigated

Police are still investigating the report of allegations against a substitute teacher at Pea Ridge Junior High School.

As the result of a student reporting inappropriate behavior by a substitute teacher on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, the school administration sent the substitute teacher home.

The teacher was not escorted out by police, who were notified of a potential criminal act after the teacher had already left the school property, according to Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn.

"We are conducting a complete and thorough investigation to include interviews of a classroom full of students," Hahn said. "If there was a criminal act committed, swift action will be taken. The substitute teacher in this investigation is cooperating with the investigation."

No further information was released, as Hahn said he wanted to be "confident it will not compromise the integrity of the criminal investigation. Because juveniles are involved, we may be limited in the information we can legally release after the investigation, but we will do our best to keep citizens informed."

Neither school nor police officials commented further.