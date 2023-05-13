Manage Subscription
PRHS Scholarship recipients

by From Staff Reports | May 13, 2023 at 3:00 a.m.

Abigail Robinson^Sisco Funeral Home^$1,000

Addison Power^USA Fireworks^$250

Alexandria Bagley^CSM Trucking Services^$500

Allen Boyd^Earle & Billie Jines^$200

Allen Boyd^Wendell Reynolds Memorial Scholarship^$500

Aniya Clark^Pea Ridge Rising Blackhawk Award^$500

Ashley Earley^Pea Ridge Scholarship^$250

Ashley Nelson^Pea Ridge Scholarship^$250

Braeden Adams^Dr. Karen Sherman, One Health Initative Award^$500

Brooke McCool^Pea Ridge Rising Blackhawk Award^$500

Caleb Johnson^CSM Farms, LLC^$500

Chloe Jennings^John Dye CPA, Tusk^$700

Chloe Jennings^Kevin and Sheri Trevathan^$1,000

Cicely Verzani^Ann Trevathan Memorial^$2,000

Cicely Verzani^Centerpoint Contractors^$500

Clear Sky Greenlee^Pea Ridge Scholarship^$250

Clovis Hance^Live Like Ayden^$1,000

Clovis Hance^Pea Ridge Scholarship Practicum^$750

Clovis Hance^Ronnie & Peggy David^$200

Colin Clark^Pea Ridge Dental Scholarship^$500

Colton Thurman^Kyle Weston Wilks Compassion^$250

Colton Thurman^Legendary Coaches of the 2000s^$500

Connor Gartrell^Benchmark Group, Inc. Paul C. Parks Memorial^$1,000

Connor Gartrell^Community Blood Drive of the Ozarks^$300

Connor Gartrell^Kody Boomer Greene Memorial^$2,000

Connor Gartrell^Bright Futures^$800

Connor Gartrell^First Baptist Church^$500

Connor Gartrell^Pea Ridge Band^$400

Connor Pierce^Dr. Karen Sherman, One Health Initative Award^$500

Dakota Thomas^Lewis Architects Engineers^$250

Dalyn Crawford^Pea Ridge Scholarship Practicum, employed^$750

Demi Rosser^Pea Ridge Scholarship Practicum ^$750

Earl Baratilla^Guthrie Heathing & Air^$500

Elizabeth Staib^Pea Ridge Scholarship Practicum^$750

Ethan Curtis^Pea Ridge Scholarship^$250

Evan Anderson^Ayden Cotton24 Forever Memorial^$500

Ezeriah Watkins^Pea Ridge Rising Blackhawk Award^$500

Finley Webb^Ayden Cotton24 Forever Memorial^$500

Finley Webb^Jackie & Freida Crabtree^$200

Garett Jacobs^First Baptist Church^$500

Garett Jacobs^Kevin and Sheri Trevathan^$1,000

Garett Jacobs^Kody Boomer Greene Memorial^$2,000

Garett Jacobs^Pea Ridge FCCLA^$500

Garett Jacobs^Bright Futures^$800

Hannah Cline^Pea Ridge Scholarship Practicum^$750

Hannah Williams^Pea Ridge Rising Blackhawk Award^$500

Hayley Hignite^Main Street Real Estate^$1,000

Henley Baker^Margaret Walton^$200

Ian May^Dye Hards LLC^$700

Jacob Stein^Arvest Foundation Blackhawk^$1,000

Jacob Stein^CEI Engineering Associates^$500

Jacob Stein^First Baptist Church^$500

Jacob Stein^Pea Ridge High School^$350

Jadeh Roberts^Mark and Michelle Howell^$2,500

Jaden Keith^Pea Ridge Rising Blackhawk Award^$500

Jadyn Spivey^Ayden Cotton24 Forever Memorial^$500

Jadyn Spivey^Bill Buttry Memorial^$500

Jadyn Spivey^Kody Boomer Greene Memorial^$1,000

Jadyn Spivey^Paryzek Scholarship^$500

Jadyn Spivey^Pea Ridge Scholarship Practicum^$750

James Webb^Ayden Cotton24 Forever Memorial^$500

James Webb^Charles Crabtree Memorial^$400

Jillian Elington^First Baptist Church^$500

Jillian Elington^Kody Boomer Greene Memorial^$2,000

Jillian Elington^Ryan Mondy Memorial Scholarship Endowment^$1,000

Jillian Elington^Bright Futures^$800

John Harr^Pea Ridge Rising Blackhawk Award^$500

Jonathan Ortiz^David & Suzanne Dickey^$200

Jonathan Ortiz^Pea Ridge Choir^$200

Justin Merino^Pea Ridge Scholarship^$250

Kayden Rains^Pea Ridge Scholarship^$250

Kindon Cates^Battle at the Ridge^$500

Kylie Emberson^Pea Ridge Choir^$200

Kylie Emberson^Pea Ridge Excellence Award^$750

Lindsay Garrard^Ayden Cotton24 Forever Memorial^$500

Lindsay Garrard^Pea Ridge Scholarship Practicum ^$750

Madeline Vincent^Pea Ridge Rising Blackhawk Award^$500

Madison McDonald^Andrew & Cheryl Tillman^$300

Madison McDonald^Ayden Cotton24 Forever Memorial^$500

Madison McDonald^Kyle Weston Wilks Courage^$250

Madison McDonald^Pea Ridge DECA^$500

Madison McDonald^Pea Ridge Scholarship^Practicum^$750

Madison McDonald^Sharlene Kennedy Memorial^$250

Mason Harling^Ayden Cotton24 Forever Memorial^$500

Mason Harling^Equity Bank^$500

McKyah Lipscomb^Ayden Cotton24 Forever Memorial^$500

McKyah Lipscomb^Kody Boomer Greene Memorial^$2,000

Molly Ross^Villines Memorial Scholarship^$1,000

Morgan Garrard^Ayden Cotton24 Forever Memorial^$500

Morgan Garrard^Pea Ridge Scholarship Practicum^$750

Natalie Graham^Pea Ridge Scholarship Practicum, employed^$750

Nayra Torres^Metro Builders Supply Inc^$2,500

Nikolas Galbraith^Pea Ridge DECA^$250

Owen Reynolds^Dustin Cain Hickman Memorial^$200

Paula Hidalgo^Loba First Baptist Church^$500

Peyton Hardcastle^Sharlene Kennedy Memorial^$250

Raegan Bleything^Pea Ridge Scholarship^$250

Rafaela Nakane^Practicum Scholarship^$250

Ridge Stewart^Pea Ridge Scholarship^$250

Selleck Smith^Pea Ridge Scholarship Practicum, employed^$750

Sydney Spears^Arvest Bank of Pea Ridge^$1,000

Tara Garrard^Pea Ridge Excellence Award^$750

Taylor Edwards^Kody Boomer Greene Memorial^$2,000

Zoey Daugherty^Pea Ridge Rising Blackhawk Award^$500

