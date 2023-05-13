PRHS Scholarship recipients

Abigail Robinson^Sisco Funeral Home^$1,000
Addison Power^USA Fireworks^$250
Alexandria Bagley^CSM Trucking Services^$500
Allen Boyd^Earle & Billie Jines^$200
Allen Boyd^Wendell Reynolds Memorial Scholarship^$500
Aniya Clark^Pea Ridge Rising Blackhawk Award^$500
Ashley Earley^Pea Ridge Scholarship^$250
Ashley Nelson^Pea Ridge Scholarship^$250
Braeden Adams^Dr. Karen Sherman, One Health Initative Award^$500
Brooke McCool^Pea Ridge Rising Blackhawk Award^$500
Caleb Johnson^CSM Farms, LLC^$500
Chloe Jennings^John Dye CPA, Tusk^$700
Chloe Jennings^Kevin and Sheri Trevathan^$1,000
Cicely Verzani^Ann Trevathan Memorial^$2,000
Cicely Verzani^Centerpoint Contractors^$500
Clear Sky Greenlee^Pea Ridge Scholarship^$250
Clovis Hance^Live Like Ayden^$1,000
Clovis Hance^Pea Ridge Scholarship Practicum^$750
Clovis Hance^Ronnie & Peggy David^$200
Colin Clark^Pea Ridge Dental Scholarship^$500
Colton Thurman^Kyle Weston Wilks Compassion^$250
Colton Thurman^Legendary Coaches of the 2000s^$500
Connor Gartrell^Benchmark Group, Inc. Paul C. Parks Memorial^$1,000
Connor Gartrell^Community Blood Drive of the Ozarks^$300
Connor Gartrell^Kody Boomer Greene Memorial^$2,000
Connor Gartrell^Bright Futures^$800
Connor Gartrell^First Baptist Church^$500
Connor Gartrell^Pea Ridge Band^$400
Connor Pierce^Dr. Karen Sherman, One Health Initative Award^$500
Dakota Thomas^Lewis Architects Engineers^$250
Dalyn Crawford^Pea Ridge Scholarship Practicum, employed^$750
Demi Rosser^Pea Ridge Scholarship Practicum ^$750
Earl Baratilla^Guthrie Heathing & Air^$500
Elizabeth Staib^Pea Ridge Scholarship Practicum^$750
Ethan Curtis^Pea Ridge Scholarship^$250
Evan Anderson^Ayden Cotton24 Forever Memorial^$500
Ezeriah Watkins^Pea Ridge Rising Blackhawk Award^$500
Finley Webb^Ayden Cotton24 Forever Memorial^$500
Finley Webb^Jackie & Freida Crabtree^$200
Garett Jacobs^First Baptist Church^$500
Garett Jacobs^Kevin and Sheri Trevathan^$1,000
Garett Jacobs^Kody Boomer Greene Memorial^$2,000
Garett Jacobs^Pea Ridge FCCLA^$500
Garett Jacobs^Bright Futures^$800
Hannah Cline^Pea Ridge Scholarship Practicum^$750
Hannah Williams^Pea Ridge Rising Blackhawk Award^$500
Hayley Hignite^Main Street Real Estate^$1,000
Henley Baker^Margaret Walton^$200
Ian May^Dye Hards LLC^$700
Jacob Stein^Arvest Foundation Blackhawk^$1,000
Jacob Stein^CEI Engineering Associates^$500
Jacob Stein^First Baptist Church^$500
Jacob Stein^Pea Ridge High School^$350
Jadeh Roberts^Mark and Michelle Howell^$2,500
Jaden Keith^Pea Ridge Rising Blackhawk Award^$500
Jadyn Spivey^Ayden Cotton24 Forever Memorial^$500
Jadyn Spivey^Bill Buttry Memorial^$500
Jadyn Spivey^Kody Boomer Greene Memorial^$1,000
Jadyn Spivey^Paryzek Scholarship^$500
Jadyn Spivey^Pea Ridge Scholarship Practicum^$750
James Webb^Ayden Cotton24 Forever Memorial^$500
James Webb^Charles Crabtree Memorial^$400
Jillian Elington^First Baptist Church^$500
Jillian Elington^Kody Boomer Greene Memorial^$2,000
Jillian Elington^Ryan Mondy Memorial Scholarship Endowment^$1,000
Jillian Elington^Bright Futures^$800
John Harr^Pea Ridge Rising Blackhawk Award^$500
Jonathan Ortiz^David & Suzanne Dickey^$200
Jonathan Ortiz^Pea Ridge Choir^$200
Justin Merino^Pea Ridge Scholarship^$250
Kayden Rains^Pea Ridge Scholarship^$250
Kindon Cates^Battle at the Ridge^$500
Kylie Emberson^Pea Ridge Choir^$200
Kylie Emberson^Pea Ridge Excellence Award^$750
Lindsay Garrard^Ayden Cotton24 Forever Memorial^$500
Lindsay Garrard^Pea Ridge Scholarship Practicum ^$750
Madeline Vincent^Pea Ridge Rising Blackhawk Award^$500
Madison McDonald^Andrew & Cheryl Tillman^$300
Madison McDonald^Ayden Cotton24 Forever Memorial^$500
Madison McDonald^Kyle Weston Wilks Courage^$250
Madison McDonald^Pea Ridge DECA^$500
Madison McDonald^Pea Ridge Scholarship^Practicum^$750
Madison McDonald^Sharlene Kennedy Memorial^$250
Mason Harling^Ayden Cotton24 Forever Memorial^$500
Mason Harling^Equity Bank^$500
McKyah Lipscomb^Ayden Cotton24 Forever Memorial^$500
McKyah Lipscomb^Kody Boomer Greene Memorial^$2,000
Molly Ross^Villines Memorial Scholarship^$1,000
Morgan Garrard^Ayden Cotton24 Forever Memorial^$500
Morgan Garrard^Pea Ridge Scholarship Practicum^$750
Natalie Graham^Pea Ridge Scholarship Practicum, employed^$750
Nayra Torres^Metro Builders Supply Inc^$2,500
Nikolas Galbraith^Pea Ridge DECA^$250
Owen Reynolds^Dustin Cain Hickman Memorial^$200
Paula Hidalgo^Loba First Baptist Church^$500
Peyton Hardcastle^Sharlene Kennedy Memorial^$250
Raegan Bleything^Pea Ridge Scholarship^$250
Rafaela Nakane^Practicum Scholarship^$250
Ridge Stewart^Pea Ridge Scholarship^$250
Selleck Smith^Pea Ridge Scholarship Practicum, employed^$750
Sydney Spears^Arvest Bank of Pea Ridge^$1,000
Tara Garrard^Pea Ridge Excellence Award^$750
Taylor Edwards^Kody Boomer Greene Memorial^$2,000
Zoey Daugherty^Pea Ridge Rising Blackhawk Award^$500