SOFTBALL: Konkler sisters have big days at plate for Pea Ridge

GRAVETTE -- When it comes to Pea Ridge softball, two Konklers are better than one.

Sisters Rebekah Konkler and Hope Konkler combined to drive in six runs to lead the Lady Blackhawks to a 12-2 run-rule win over Clarksville on Friday in the first round of the 4A-North Regional tournament.

Rebekah Konkler was 3-for-5 with four RBI, including a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning that ended the game. Hope Konkler was 5-for-5 with a triple and two RBI.

"I've put in a lot of work because at the beginning of the season, I had a rough start," said Rebekah Konkler. "So I've spent a lot of time in the cage. I'm really glad I was able to do this at the right time."

The Konkler sisters play side-by-side on the field. Hope is the team's shortstop and Rebekah holds down the hot corner at third.

"Softball is the place where we get along," said Rebekah, a junior. "We are very competitive toward each other and we're always pushing each other to get better."

With the Konklers delivering the offense, sophomore pitcher Emory Bowlin did the rest for Pea Ridge (17-9). Bowlin earned the win in the circle with 12 strikeouts.

The Lady Blackhawks, the No. 2 seed from the 4A-1, jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and added four more runs in the third for an 8-0 lead.

Clarksville (12-10), the No. 3 seed from the 4A-4, got on the scoreboard in the sixth inning on Addy Cummins' two-run home run over the fence in left.

Pea Ridge as a team collected 19 hits. Zaylee Warden, Callie Cooper, Gracie McGarrah and Hailee Willey all had two hits along with Bowlin. Warden, McGarrah and Willey all had doubles for the Lady Blackhawks.

Rain on Thursday delayed the two later games, forcing the games to be rescheduled for Friday. In Friday's earlier game, Morrilton edged Gentry 7-5, preventing the 4A-1 from a four-game sweep. Morrilton and Pea Ridge squared off at 12:30 p.m. Friday in one semifinal. In the early semifinal Friday, Farmington took on host Gravette at 10 a.m.

Lady Blackhawks Coach Josh Reynolds said his team was able to maintain its focus despite having to wait an extra day to play.

"We were 10 minutes down the road when we found out the game was delayed Thursday," said Reynolds. "We were able to go back to the indoor facility and do a short BP, then send the kids home for a good night's rest.

"We told the kids before the game, don't wait for someone else, don't walk off the field saying I wish I would have done this or that. We told them to go out and be the person you are every single day and our kids responded today."

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Freshman Hope Konkler returns to first base after an attempted steal Saturday.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Freshman Hope Konkler catches a fly ball from a Gravette batter Saturday.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Freshman Hope Konkler, No. 6, gets a hit Saturday in Gravette.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES At third base, Lady Blackhawk Rebekah Konkler, No. 22, keeps a close eye on the ball and the runners.

