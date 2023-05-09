Manage Subscription
Smoke fills house, fire confined to stove top

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge and Little Flock firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at 2376 John W. Montgomery Circle just before 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 8.

Pea Ridge Police Officer Thomas Morris was first on the scene of a reported structure fire on John W. Montgomery Circle Monday afternoon about 2:20 and used the fire extinguisher in his patrol car to extinguish the flames on the stove.

Pea Ridge Fire Department personnel arrived soon thereafter and took over the scene, blowing out the smoke and checking for hot spots.

Both Pea Ridge and Little Fire Departments were dispatched to 2376 John W. Montgomery Circle for a structure fire. The residents reportedly left something on the stove which caught on fire.

There were no injuries reported.

