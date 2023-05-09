Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Opinion Sports Distribution Locations Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

School Board candidates file financial reports

by From Staff Reports | May 9, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.

Pea Ridge School Board Zone 1 incumbent Adam Yager had not filed a campaign finance report as of Friday, according to the Benton County Clerk's Office.

Ryan Heckman is challenging Yager.

Heckman, 44, reported receiving $300 -- all from Clark and Susan Heckman of Faucett, Mo. -- and spending $400 as of Monday, May 1.

Yager, 37, had not filed a campaign finance report as of Friday, according to the Benton County Clerk's Office.

The Pea Ridge School District was divided into zones in 2022.

School board members in Arkansas are unpaid volunteers.

The election was Tuesday, May 9.

Print Headline: School Board candidates file financial reports

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT