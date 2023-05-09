School Board candidates file financial reports

Pea Ridge School Board Zone 1 incumbent Adam Yager had not filed a campaign finance report as of Friday, according to the Benton County Clerk's Office.

Ryan Heckman is challenging Yager.

Heckman, 44, reported receiving $300 -- all from Clark and Susan Heckman of Faucett, Mo. -- and spending $400 as of Monday, May 1.

The Pea Ridge School District was divided into zones in 2022.

School board members in Arkansas are unpaid volunteers.

The election was Tuesday, May 9.