Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 19

Thursday, May 9, 1973

The first kindergartener to enroll for the new Pea Ridge School kindergarten to be established next fall is Daniel Lee Fletcher, son of Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Fletcher Jr. of Route 1.

Pea Ridge High School athletes will be honored at the annual Blackhawks Athletic Banquet Friday in the Holiday Inn in Rogers. The banquet speaker will be Tom Reed, co-captain of the Arkansas Razorbacks this past season and a high draft choice for the coming season of the Atlanta Falcons.

Garfield Mayor Coen Ross presided at the regular meeting of the Garfield City Council held May 3.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 19

Wednesday, May 11, 1983

Following two executive sessions Friday, members of the Pea Ridge District 109 Board of Education voted not to renew the contract of Douglas Albertson, principal of the elementary school.

Back in the government of the town of Garfield as of Thursday is James "Wimpy" Jones, former mayor. He received the oath of office from the new mayor, Linn Welsh.

PTA members who gathered for the final meeting of the year heard impromptu comments from the incoming superintendent, Dr. James Carlton.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 19

Thursday, May 13, 1993

The coming weekend is dedication weekend for the Whitney Mountain Chapel, Lost Bridge Village. Construction on the chapel, which overlooks Beaver Lake, began in 1990.

The Pea Ridge Area Ministerial Alliance elected new officers for the coming year. They are president Al Fowler, First Baptist Church; vice president David Watson, Freewill Baptist Church; treasurer Anthony Baker, Church of the Nazarene; secretary Pam Bolerjack, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian; and publicity Wes Hilliard, United Methodist Church.

The Arkansas National Guard erected tents on the playground of Pea Ridge schools providing a place for students to eat lunch until the end of school since construction of the new classrooms prohibited the use of the cafeteria.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 19

Wednesday, May 7, 2003

Mike Van-Dyke, current superintendent at Altus-Denning schools, will take the helm of the Pea Ridge School District July 1.

If you have been looking for a mouth-watering melt-in-your mouth barbecue ribs in an original sauce look no further. Z's Grill in Ol' John's Warehouse, U.S. Hwy. 62, Garfield, can please even the most discriminating palate.

The Pea Ridge School Board will meet in the old home economics building on the Middle School campus May 12. Following the business meeting, the board will tour the old high school building.

The Pea Ridge long-range planning group is scheduled to meet. Interested volunteers are welcome.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 19

Wednesday, May 8, 2013

A nose numbing odor and a painful whirring sound filled the cattle barn at Oak View Animal Hospital Friday as a few show cattle got what amounts to as a cattle pedicure. The massive hands of Ben Sorrell deftly maneuvered the grinder evenly removing just enough hoof that he's satisfied that the animal has an even weight distribution.

Two requests for retail liquor sales in Pea Ridge have been received by the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Board. The first request was from Hilltop Liquor, 165 W. Pickens Rd., and the second was from Chad Smith, 139 N. Curtis Ave.

A dedication ceremony on the snow-covered gravel parking area uniquely marked the beginning of a unique nature area in northeast Benton County -- the Devil's Eyebrow Natural Area.