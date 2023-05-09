Pea Ridge schools menus

Monday, May 15

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: BBQ rib patty, mixed vegetables baked beans, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, May 16

Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, oven baked fries, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, May 17

Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, cooked peas, biscuit, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, May 18

Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Chicken nachos, refried beans, seasoned corn, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, May 19

Breakfast: Sausage/egg/biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Big Daddy pizza, spinach salad, celery sticks with ranch, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.