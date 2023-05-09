Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Opinion Sports Distribution Locations Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Pea Ridge schools menus

by From Staff Reports | May 9, 2023 at 3:00 a.m.

Monday, May 15

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: BBQ rib patty, mixed vegetables baked beans, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, May 16

Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, oven baked fries, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, May 17

Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, cooked peas, biscuit, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, May 18

Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Chicken nachos, refried beans, seasoned corn, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, May 19

Breakfast: Sausage/egg/biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Big Daddy pizza, spinach salad, celery sticks with ranch, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

More News

[]

Print Headline: Pea Ridge schools menus

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT