Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Opinion Sports Distribution Locations Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Pea Ridge Police Dept.

by From Staff Reports | May 9, 2023 at 6:00 a.m.

Tuesday, April 25

3:06 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Park Circle in connection with a verbal disturbance.

Thursday, April 27

10:20 p.m. A resident of Weston Loop reported there had been people in her attic and said they watch her. As a result of the investigation, it was determined there were no people in the house. A police officer bought new latches and locks for the house and provided them for the resident to install.

Saturday, April 29

7:55 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Wayne Williams, 33, Rogers, in connection with a warrant from Rogers and with driving a vehicle with license or registration suspended or revoked.

Sunday, April 30

10:10 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Madison Hardin, 22, Garfield, in connection with warrants and possession controlled substance; possession drug paraphernalia; and Juan Jimenez, 22, Southwest City, Mo., in connection with warrants.

Monday, May 1

7:10 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Adam Sheldon Place, 39, Rogers, in connection with expired tags and no driver's license.

11:39 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Nicholas Alan Warren, 33, Ellerslie, Ga., in connection with possession of a controlled substance; refusal to submit to chemical test; third violation of Omnibus DWI Act; insurance required; violation driver license restriction; failure to register motor vehicle.

Tuesday, May 2

2:47 p.m. The school resource officer was advised of a situation with an 8-year-old child making sexual references to fellow students. The incident was investigated and reported to the child abuse hotline.

4:06 p.m. A police officer was approached at the Middle School by a resident of Ross Salvage Road who said her daughter was missing. She was located and found safe.

Thursday, May 4

12:14 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Jessica Winter, 47, Pea Ridge, in connection with first violation of Omnibus DWI Act; and driving left of center.

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Police Dept.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT