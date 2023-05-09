Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Tuesday, April 25

3:06 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Park Circle in connection with a verbal disturbance.

Thursday, April 27

10:20 p.m. A resident of Weston Loop reported there had been people in her attic and said they watch her. As a result of the investigation, it was determined there were no people in the house. A police officer bought new latches and locks for the house and provided them for the resident to install.

Saturday, April 29

7:55 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Wayne Williams, 33, Rogers, in connection with a warrant from Rogers and with driving a vehicle with license or registration suspended or revoked.

Sunday, April 30

10:10 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Madison Hardin, 22, Garfield, in connection with warrants and possession controlled substance; possession drug paraphernalia; and Juan Jimenez, 22, Southwest City, Mo., in connection with warrants.

Monday, May 1

7:10 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Adam Sheldon Place, 39, Rogers, in connection with expired tags and no driver's license.

11:39 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Nicholas Alan Warren, 33, Ellerslie, Ga., in connection with possession of a controlled substance; refusal to submit to chemical test; third violation of Omnibus DWI Act; insurance required; violation driver license restriction; failure to register motor vehicle.

Tuesday, May 2

2:47 p.m. The school resource officer was advised of a situation with an 8-year-old child making sexual references to fellow students. The incident was investigated and reported to the child abuse hotline.

4:06 p.m. A police officer was approached at the Middle School by a resident of Ross Salvage Road who said her daughter was missing. She was located and found safe.

Thursday, May 4

12:14 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Jessica Winter, 47, Pea Ridge, in connection with first violation of Omnibus DWI Act; and driving left of center.