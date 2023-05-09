Pea Ridge court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Acocelli, Robert J., 18, Speeding, Guilty; Possession Controlled Substance, Guilty
Boyd, Raymond H., II, 35, Drove Left Of Center, Dismissed; Driving While Intoxicated, Guilty; Refusal To Submit To Test, Guilty
Countryman, Samantha M., 28, Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty
Easley, Dalton Allen, 30, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Nol Prossed; Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service, Nol Prossed
Howell, Mary Katherine, 40, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty; Possession of a Controlled Substance, Guilty; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Guilty
James, Kristen M., 40, Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service, Nol Prossed; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty
Keece, Jerry W., 57, Drove Left Of Center, Dismissed
Lankey, Jessica D., 32, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Dismissed
Malone, Garrett Mitchell, 29, Domestic Battery 3rd Degree, Guilty; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Guilt
Mann, Christopher Allan, 45, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked Driver License, Guilty; No Insurance Proof Present, Guilty
Pakieser, Sean Jeffrey, 43, Fail To Yield Right Of Way, Guilty
Pfeiler, Joseph John, 45, Speeding, Dismissed; Driving While Intoxicated, Guilty; Possession of a Controlled Substance, Nol Prossed; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Guilty
Reece, Jerry W., 57, Driving While Intoxicated, Guilty; Violation of Ignition Interlock Device, Dismissed
Sloman, Paul Edward, II, 29, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked Drivers License, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class C Misdemeanor, Guilty; Driving While Intoxicated, Guilty
Weldemichael, Kostantinos Shu, 39, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield at Yield Sign, Guilty