Pea Ridge court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Acocelli, Robert J., 18, Speeding, Guilty; Possession Controlled Substance, Guilty

Boyd, Raymond H., II, 35, Drove Left Of Center, Dismissed; Driving While Intoxicated, Guilty; Refusal To Submit To Test, Guilty

Countryman, Samantha M., 28, Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty

Easley, Dalton Allen, 30, Contempt Fail To Pay F & C, Nol Prossed; Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service, Nol Prossed

Howell, Mary Katherine, 40, No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty; Possession of a Controlled Substance, Guilty; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Guilty

James, Kristen M., 40, Contempt Fail To Complete Public Service, Nol Prossed; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class B Misdemeanor, Guilty

Keece, Jerry W., 57, Drove Left Of Center, Dismissed

Lankey, Jessica D., 32, No Or Expired Vehicle or Trailer License, Dismissed

Malone, Garrett Mitchell, 29, Domestic Battery 3rd Degree, Guilty; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Guilt

Mann, Christopher Allan, 45, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked Driver License, Guilty; No Insurance Proof Present, Guilty

Pakieser, Sean Jeffrey, 43, Fail To Yield Right Of Way, Guilty

Pfeiler, Joseph John, 45, Speeding, Dismissed; Driving While Intoxicated, Guilty; Possession of a Controlled Substance, Nol Prossed; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Guilty

Reece, Jerry W., 57, Driving While Intoxicated, Guilty; Violation of Ignition Interlock Device, Dismissed

Sloman, Paul Edward, II, 29, Drive On Suspended Or Revoked Drivers License, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class C Misdemeanor, Guilty; Driving While Intoxicated, Guilty

Weldemichael, Kostantinos Shu, 39, Fail To Stop At Stop Sign/Yield at Yield Sign, Guilty