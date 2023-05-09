OPINION | FLIP PUTTHOFF: Big bass tough to catch, but morels impossible this spring

Think small when it comes to catching big fish.

That's sound advice from Jon Stein, fisheries biologist and northwest Arkansas fisheries supervisor for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Stein and the local fisheries crew periodically take stock of the fish population in area lakes through electrofishing. Two probes on a Game and Fish electrofishing boat send a mild shock through the water around the boat that temporarily stuns fish. The effort targets the three species of black bass -- smallmouth, largemouth and spotted bass. Electrofishing is done at night when bass are usually shallow.

These bass are netted, measured and the data recorded before the fish are released unharmed. The research takes place at Beaver Lake and in the region's smaller lakes such as Bob Kidd, Crystal and Lincoln lakes.

The smaller lakes are all 500 acres or less, but this low-voltage research turns up some whopper bass, particularly largemouth bass.

In his recent District 1 (Northwest Arkansas) fisheries newsletter, Stein reported on the latest Game and Fish electrofishing work.

"Don't overlook small lakes when it comes to lunker bass. Small lakes in Northwest Arkansas that hold lunker bass are Lincoln Lake, Siloam Springs City Lake, Bob Kidd Lake, Lake Atalanta and Crystal Lake," Stein reports. Bass over 7 pounds were netted and released during electrofishing at Bob Kidd and Lincoln lakes.

Swepco Lake also gives up electrofishing lunkers, but it's well known among anglers as a top big bass lake.

Trophy bass are there, all right. Catching them with rod and reel is another story.

"They can be difficult to catch, thanks to large amounts of available forage," Stein wrote. "It's like someone waving a slice of pizza in front of your face after you've dined at an all-you-can-eat buffet. You don't really want to eat any more or take the bait."

However, spring is prime time to catch one of these trophy fish, Stein says.

A morning on Lincoln Lake proved that the lunkers are indeed a challenge to catch. One spring after the electrofishing crew shocked up some huge bass at Lincoln Lake, Stein and I fished there a few days later from a canoe with rod and reel. We caught some decent-sized bass, but the big brutes eluded us. Bass don't get big by biting every lure that's thrown in front of their eyeballs.

Speaking of trophies, this spring has been tough for finding trophy-sized morel mushrooms -- or any morels at all. Dry weather is to blame, said "Melissa Jean the Mushroom Queen" Nichols of Pineville, Mo.

"It has absolutely stunk with no rain. There aren't many mushrooms," she said. Others may have had good hunting but not so in Nichols' neck of the woods.

Twice in April the Mushroom Queen and yours truly planned to team up on a morel safari for a story here in NWA Outdoors. Twice we canceled the trips before they even started because of a lack of mushrooms at her usual spots.

Melissa Jean was hopeful that rain in late April would turn things around. It didn't, for her at least. If there's a single morel a mile away, the Mushroom Queen will find it. If she's not finding any, that's a clue it's been slow all around.

Flip Putthoff can be reached at [email protected]