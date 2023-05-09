Obituaries for the May 10, 2023, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

Jimmy Lynn Patterson

Jimmy Lynn Patterson, 87, of Belgrade, Montana, formally of the Bentonville/Pea Ridge, Ark., area died April 26, 2023. He was born May 22, 1935, in Pea Ridge, Ark., to Homer Hall Patterson and Pauline Black Patterson.

He was a U.S. Army veteran in the 186th Infantry. He worked on the Gemini Project for NASA, then retired from GTE Company and later moved back to Bentonville to take care of his parents.

He was a member of the Bentonville Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jack Patterson.

Survivors are his son, Hall Jarmon Patterson of Belgrade, Montana, and a sister, Jo Ellen Gibson of St. Ann, Mo.

No services are planned at this time.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Amelia Grayce Scott

Amelia Grayce Scott, the light of our world, was put out too soon.

She was loved, cherished and extremely special in our hearts. We would dance together, sing to her and always let her know how special and loved she was and forever will be.

We want her to know that even though she went home too early, that she will always have a home in our hearts and in everyone's heart that loves her. She is our beautiful angel now watching over us every second of the day and night. You will be gravely missed and cherished by your whole family and in our thoughts and prayers forever. We love you pumpkin pie and we're coming home soon. Until then keep being our beautiful cardinal.

Survivors are her parents, Brian Dustin Scott and Summer Dawn Stockbridge of Centerton, Ark.; siblings, Braxton, Sophia and Warren Scott; paternal grandparents, Mike and Stephanie Pizan of Bella Vista, Ark.; maternal grandparents, Ray and Linda Stockbridge of Purcell, Okla,; and many aunts, uncles and extended family.

Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Scott Cemetery in Garfield.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.