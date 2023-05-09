Learning new art techniques is fun

"The Pea Ridge Community Library hosted a successful Watercolor Class on Friday night, led by local artist Leslie Vest. The event brought together both returning and new participants who were eager to learn new watercolor techniques," said Allison Harrison, social media and programs coordinator for the Pea Ridge Community Library.

Vest began the class by demonstrating the various techniques and showing examples of her artwork. Participants were given the opportunity to experiment with the techniques themselves, with Vest offering guidance and encouragement.

"The class proved to be a fun and engaging experience for everyone involved," Harrison said. "Participants were thrilled to have the opportunity to learn from Mrs. Vest and connect with fellow art enthusiasts in the community."

Pea Ridge Community Library looks forward to hosting more art classes in the future, encouraging people of all ages and skill levels to explore their creativity and connect with the community.

Courtesy photographs There was a good response to the adult watercolor class held at the Pea Ridge Community Library recently. The class was taught by Leslie Vest, volunteer.



