Lady Hawks fall in epic softball showdown with Lady Lions

GRAVETTE -- Gravette ended five scoreless innings by pushing three runs across in the bottom of the sixth inning and that was enough for the Lady Lions to get past Pea Ridge.

Gravette (21-2) won Saturday's 4A North Regional softball championship game 3-0 in dramatic fashion after holding off a Pea Ridge (18-10) threat in the top of the sixth.

Gravette coach Samantha Luther praised the patience her hitters displayed in crunch time.

"Pea Ridge is a great team all-around. Emory Bowlin is great in the circle and [so is] their catcher, they've got great players all-around. They're a hard team to beat and it's hard to beat a team three times, especially when they're a good team like that. We didn't give up. We stayed in there. We made the adjustments we needed to in the box at the plate, and we did the little things right," Luther said.

Pea Ridge coach Josh Reynolds lamented the unrealized opportunities to score first, which would have given the Lady Blackhawks the lead.

"We're happy with the way they competed, don't let this loss take away from what they accomplished this weekend. The game's evil, it's a monster. We can score 19 runs in one game, 12 in another, and then we're one hit away two different innings from being able to get on the scoreboard," Reynolds said, referring to Pea Ridge's wins over Morrilton (19-2) and Clarksville (12-2) earlier in the tournament.

Pea Ridge loaded the bases, getting singles from Hope Konkler and Bowlin, followed by a walk before Handle worked her way out of trouble by inducing a fly ball to shallow left field.

When the Lady Lions came up, Bentley Lowden led off by singling and Brynn Romine blooped a single into shallow left field.

In a game of inches, the ball barely landed fair, but everything changed for Gravette with two runners on against Pea Ridge sophomore ace Bowin, who up to that point stifled the Lady Lions.

Laney Chilton laid down a sacrifice bunt, which advanced the runners.

The Lady Lions finally got to Bowlin in form of pinch-runner, Kenlee Harris, who scored the first run of the contest on a wild pitch.

"We bunted whenever we had runners on and we executed the play. That's why you work that. You work those high pressure situations and we did great," Luther said.

Bowlin caught the next batter looking on a called strike three for the second out, but Gravette catcher Kelsey Pembleton (1 for 3) put the hammer to the Lady Blackhawks, doubling to left field as Romine raced home. Sydney Kildow accounted for Gravette's third run with another RBI double.

Brooke Handle came on in relief after starting the Lady Lions' earlier game of the day, a 13-1 thrashing of Farmington in the semifinals. She allowed a single with two outs before reaching a full count, then finished off the Lady Blackhawks.

Kildow started in the circle and threw three innings, allowing no hits and no runs.

"I couldn't be more proud of both pitchers, Sydney Kildow coming out, starting the game off for us to help keep them off-balance and it gives Brooke Handle more time [to recuperate], playing two games in one day. That gives her just a little bit more of a break, and it keeps her strong so we can finish strong like that," Luther said.

Luther feels playing a quality, conference opponent and having to find ways to beat Pea Ridge three times, sharpens the Gravette program at all levels from coaches to players and expectations of fans.

"Every day that we're out here, we learn a little bit more about each other, but doing that it fine tunes everything, just tweaking little things here and there. They did a great job," Luther said.

In her second season as head coach, Luther's guided the Lady Lions to a regular season conference title, district tournament crown and regional championship. Now, they're just steps away from bringing home a state championship.

"These girls are very coachable. For a coach, that's all you can ask for. They come out here and they trust me and my assistant, Coach Cole. They work hard and it's showing," Luther said.

Pea Ridge enters state tournament competition this week as another 4A-1 team potentially capable of winning it all. The Lady Blackhawks get a first-round bye and will take on either Malvern or Jonesboro Westside on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Lonoke.

"We're going to be there. Our kids are excited. We're ready to go. I think looking at their faces after this one, if we could load up on a bus and go to Lonoke I think they'd be ready, but we got some work to do at practice, fine-tune some things but we'll give it our best shot," Reynolds said.

Luther acknowledged community support throughout hosting the regional.

"For one, just this beautiful [turf] field that we've had this year. That allows us to practice. I think there was just a few times when we weren't able to practice on the field and Gravette is such a giving community. We have people donate to help us put on this wonderful event and so I'm very thankful and grateful for the community, how supportive and giving they are," Luther said.

Gravette begins state tournament play at 10 a.m. Friday in Lonoke against the winner of Thursday's Nashville/Brookland game.

