Free trees given to city residents

More than 200 trees are available to residents of Pea Ridge to increase the shade canopy within the city limits.

Trees will be available from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 19.

The Spring Tree Giveaway, supported by a grant from the Walton Family Foundation at the recommendation of Steuart Walton, will be held behind City Hall, 975 Weston St.

One tree is available per household with proof of residency such as a utility bill or driver's license.

Trees available include pecan, 25; tulip poplar, 25; bur oak, 25; swamp white oak, 25, Chickasaw plum, 25; and witch hazel, 75.