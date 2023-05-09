Four Hawk runners take 1st in 4x800-meter relay

Pea Ridge track athletes traveled to the state meet last week. The Blackhawk boys earned third and the Lady Blachawks earned 18th.

"I'm proud of my girls and all the hard work they put into the season! A fun great of kids!" said girls head coach Heather Wade.

Girls qualifying for state were Kourtney Kougl, Ava Clark, Kennedy Williams, Emily Scott, RyLee Raines, Kylee Tidwell, Lacy Williams, Evelyn Hernandez, Wailey Westlin, Zoey Hinojosa, Sadie Christensen, Anna Price, Brenna Walker, Zoeyanne Timmons and Alicia Dorris.

The boys' 4 by 800-meter relay team comprised of Troy Ferguson, Zack Etzkorn, Grandon Grant and Tian Grant, won first place.

The Grant brothers each ran the boys 3,200-meter with junior Tian claiming first place with a time of 9:46.60 and senior Grandon earning sixth place with a time of 10:21.52.

In the 1,600 meter run, Grandon Grant took third place with a time of 4:33.48, with Tian Grant right behind with fourth place and a time of 4:33.53. Ferguson, a junior, came in sixth place with a time of 4:43.30.

Results were:

Male Teams

3 Pea Ridge^52

Female Teams

18 Pea Ridge^11

Girls pole vault results

10^Kougl, Kourtney^8' 0"

Boys high jump results

7^Taylor, Liem^5' 10"

Girls high jump results

13^Tidwell, Kylee^4' 8"

Boys pole vault results

8^Bounds, Trey^11' 6"

Girls 4 x 800m relay results

7^Pea Ridge A^11:07.86

Raines, 2:50.236; Hinojosa, 2:46.362; Scott, 2:51.550; and Westlin, 2:39.707

Boys 4 x 800-meter relay results

1^Pea Ridge A^8:23.06

Ferguson, 2:06.483; Etzkorn, 2:10.874; Grant, 2:04.464; and Grant, 2:01.238

Girls 4 x 200-meter relay results

7^Pea Ridge A^1:53.06

Hernandez, Timmons, Pippin, Price

Boys 4 x 200-meter relay results

12^Pea Ridge A^1:37.14

Williams, Reiter, Cates, Singh

Boys 110-meter hurdles results

12^Turner, Jackson^16.63

15^Cruz, Isaac^17.12

17^Harris, Owen^17.59

Girls 100 meters results

15^Williams, Lacy^13.25

Girls 1,600 meters results

8^Raines, RyLee^5:52.02

Boys 1,600 meters results

3^Grant, Grandon^4:33.48

4^Grant, Tian^4:33.53

6^Ferguson, Troy^4:43.30

Girls 4 x 100-meter relay results

9^Pea Ridge A^53.28

Hernandez, Williams, Williams, Timmons

Boys 400-meter results

10^Singh, Hunter^53.98

Boys 300-meter hurdles results

10^Cruz, Isaac^43.35

18^Turner, Jackson^48.48

Boys 800 meters results

6^Etzkorn, Zachary^2:07.38

7^Reynolds, Owen^2:07.74

10^Ferguson, Troy^2:08.96

Girls 200 meters results

12^Hernandez, Evelyn^27.81

Boys 200 meters results

18^Singh, Hunter^24.16

Girls 3,200 meters results

5^Raines, RyLee^12:40.25

Boys 3,200-meter results

1^Grant, Tian^9:46.60

6^Grant, Grandon^10:21.52

Girls 4 x 400-meter relay results

7^Pea Ridge A^4:30.52

Clark, Dorris, Price, Hernandez

Boys 4 x 400-meter relay results

9^Pea Ridge A^3:40.31

Escajeda, Tillman, Turner, Singh