Fishing report: Walleye spawn is done, bass getting started

Beaver Lake: Fishing is on for awhile, then off when cold fronts arrive.

Try for crappie around brush. The lake level is dropping, and that could cause crappie to move out deeper than they normally are in May. Minnows or jigs are best to use.

Striped bass are biting well around the islands north of the Arkansas 12 bridge. Use brood minnows or shad shallow to 20 feet deep. Black bass are close to spawning. Fish for them in the backs of creek arms.

Average surface water temperature is in the low to mid-60s depending on time of day.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports good crappie fishing. Small 2.5-inch swim baits are good to use. Black bass are shallow when the weather is warm, but back off during cold spells. Wacky worms or floating worms worked shallow around bushes and brush are worth a try.

The walleye spawn is over, and walleye are migrating back into the main parts of the lake.

Beaver tailwater: Austin Kennedy, fishing guide, said the trout bite is up and down depending on cold fronts. Try prepared trout baits or small-sized jigs, spoons or crank baits. A good area to fish is between Bertrand access and Spider Creek.

Power generation at Beaver Dam is usually in the mornings and afternoons, creating good conditions for drift-fishing from a boat.

Lake Fayetteville: Angela Perea at Lake Fayetteville Marina said crappie fishing is good, but catching is slower after a cold night. Minnows and jigs work best. Try for black bass with plastic worms. Liver, nightcrawlers and all types of catfish baits are working to catch channel catfish. Bluegill are biting well on crickets or worms.

Lake Sequoyah: Angler Mike McBride said crappie are biting well on minnows or jigs. Black bass fishing is good with plastic worms or spinner baits. Catfish are biting all types of catfish baits.

Bella Vista: Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said redear sunfish and bluegill are biting well on all Bella Vista lakes. Crickets or worms are the best baits.

Black bass are in various stages of the spawn, from prespawn to done. Try plastic worms in natural colors such as green pumpkin. Use minnows or jigs for crappie.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake: Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass are biting a variety of soft plastic lures. Try for catfish with liver, nightcrawlers or cut bait.

Eastern Oklahoma: The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good crappie fishing at Lake Tenkiller with jigs or minnows fished around brush, rocks or docks. Black bass are biting well on crank baits, plastic worms or spinner baits worked along points or around brush.

At Grand Lake, black bass fishing is good with crank baits, plastic worms or jerk baits worked around brush, docks, rocks or standing timber. Crappie fishing is good with jigs or minnows around docks or rocks.

At Lake Eucha, black bass fishing is good with Alabama rigs, spinner baits, jerk baits or plastic worms around brush and rocks. Crappie are biting well on minnows or jigs around standing timber. White bass fishing is good in creek arms with jigs or small crank baits.

Table Rock Lake: Focused Fishing Guide Service said swim baits are working well for black bass. Some bass are suspended 10 to 30 feet deep. Others are along the bottom. Senkos and Ned rigs in spawning areas are working.

Spinner baits are working five to 15 feet deep in creek arms around timber. Top-water lures should work once frequent cold fronts stop arriving.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff