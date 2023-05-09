Manage Subscription
Dilly Bread Recipe from the kitchen of Jacob Wagner

by From Staff Reports | May 9, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.

Dilly Bread

Recipe from the kitchen of Jacob Wagner

Country Classics

1 pkg. yeast

1/2 C. warm water

1 C. cottage cheese

2 Tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. instant minced onion

1 Tbsp. melted butter

2 tsp. dill seed

1 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. soda

1 beaten egg

2 1/2 C. flour

Add 1 package yeast to 1/2 cup warm water.

Set 1 cup cottage cheese in the warm water.

Combine sugar, cheese, dill seed and beaten egg. Then add yeast and flour a little at a time.

Let rise until double in volume. Knead on board. Make into rolls or loaves. Put in pans and let rise.

Brush with melted butter, sprinkle with garlic salt.

Bake at 350° for 40 to 50 minutes.

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]

Print Headline: Dilly Bread Recipe from the kitchen of Jacob Wagner

