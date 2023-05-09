Delay doesn’t phase Lady Blackhawks

GRAVETTE -- Pea Ridge's bus carrying the softball team was loaded and en route to Gravette Thursday when they found out rain postponed their 4A North Regional first-round game.

That only postponed the Lady Blackhawks' date with destiny as they secured a berth in this week's Class 4A State tournament at Lonoke with a 12-2 run-rule victory over Clarksville on Friday at Gravette.

Pea Ridge coach Josh Reynolds managed to keep the team focused, despite postponing their opportunity to punch a ticket to state 24 hours. The Lady Blackhawks were 10 minutes into their road trip when word reached them about the delay on Thursday.

They made an "about face," returned to Pea Ridge's indoor facility for a short batting practice, then went home on Reynolds' instructions to get "a good night's rest."

Sophomore pitcher Emory Bowlin dominated in the circle for Pea Ridge (17-9), amassing 12 strikeouts. She allowed two runs on four hits as Pea Ridge became one of three 4A-1 teams, along with tourney host, Gravette, and Farmington to advance into the semifinals and qualify for state.

"Our conference is very, very tough. I'm just proud of our kids, the way they came out and played today and executed. We talk to them all the time about being the best version of you and we were today," Reynolds said.

Offensively Reynolds had high praise for sisters Rebekah and Hope Konkler, who combined to drive in six runs. Rebekah Konkler went 3 for 5 with four RBIs, including what Reynolds described as a key sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning to ended the contest by run-rule. Hope Konkler was 5 for 5 with a triple, and came through to seal the deal when the Lady Blackhawks had a chance to put Clarksville away.

Clarksville walked Bowlin on purpose to load the bases, hoping to get a force-out and prolong the game, but Rebekah Konkler connected with a 2-2 pitch to drive in a run.

"That was big. We preach to them about knowing our role as team in at-bats, and for Rebekah Konkler, one to have a great day at the plate, and then two, to step up as a junior and get us a big sacrifice fly, that was big time," Reynolds said.

The Lady Blackhawks finished as district runner-up and came in as the 4A-1 No. 2 seed. Pea Ridge jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, then tacked on four more runs in the third to build an 8-0 lead. The Lady Blackhawks added one run in the fifth and pushed three across in the sixth to obtain the run-rule margin.

Clarksville (12-10), the No. 3 seed from the 4A-4, erased its goose egg in the sixth inning when Addy Cummins blasted a two-run home run over the left field wall.

Pea Ridge bashed out 18 hits. Bowlin, Zaylee Warden, Callie Cooper, Gracie McGarrah and Hailee Willey each accumulated two hits, while Warden, McGarrah and Willey knocked out doubles for the Lady Blackhawks.

"Hope Konkler had a great day, Zaylee Warden, up and down the lineup, Hailee Willey had a big hit to spark us in the sixth inning. I'm just proud of our kids, proud of our dugout, the way they support everybody," Reynolds said.