Community Center considered

City Council members were scheduled to meet with city department heads and officials in a work study session Tuesday, May 9, to discuss the business items slated for the Tuesday, May 16 City Council meeting.

A new community center is one of the items planned for discussion by city officials.

In a proposal by Matt Poe Architect, the community center is proposed for 17,000 gross square feet, to have a full basketball court, workout gym, catering kitchen, offices, conference room, flex room or rooms, bathrooms, storage rooms and exterior covered space for farmers market and music events.

Purchase of a piece of property is also on the agenda for discussion.

Also on the agenda, is an appeal of the denial of a request to rezone property, that was first tabled and then denied by the Planning Commission. They appeal is from Kaitlyn Keller who requested a rezone to commercial for property at 290 Hallack Lane.

In the April Planning Commission meeting, Keller said the property to the north which has highway frontage is already zoned commercial. A resident of the area spoke during the public hearing in opposition to the request. Discussion centered around whether the adjacent property was commercial.

At the May 2 Planning Commission meeting, realtor Mitzi Taylor represented Keller and said the rezone will provide more commercial options in the future. The request was denied.

Other items on the City Council agenda include:

Police officer recognition, Police Chief Lynn Hahn;

Appeal from Planning Commission, Keller rezone;

Ord. No. 794, amending code section 15.04.04C, cash and performance bond options;

Permanent easement and right of way grant, Today's Bank;

Ord. No. 796, rezone, J&J Rentals from R1 to C1, 15615 and 15621 N. Ark. Hwy. 94;

Ord. 797, Paramedic training agreement;

Res. 504, agreement city and Haven Managed Services;

Res. 505, Matt Poe Architect, PLLC pea Ridge Community Center Design Service;

Retirement/APERS; and

New property purchase.

The agenda is subject to change.

The work session and the City Council meeting are open to the public.