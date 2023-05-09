Community Calendar

Wednesday, May 10

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Thursday, May 11

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Blackhawk Pantry open; 1536 N. Davis Street, behind Intermediate School; stocked with kid-friendly meals, fresh produce, chicken and more.

10:30-11:30 a.m. Senior Social Hour, work craft, board game, visit, Pea Ridge Community Library

Friday, May 12

6 p.m. PRHS Baccalaureate, Performing Arts Center, PRHS, sponsored by the Pea Ridge Ministerial Alliance

Saturday, May 13

8-11 a.m. Free Saturday pancake breakfast; all-you-can eat: regular, chocolate and chocolate chip pancakes, sausage, coffee, milk and juice are served, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church, N. Davis Street

2 p.m. Pea Ridge High School graduation, PRHS Arena

5-9 p.m. Second Saturday: vendors, music by Party Line Bank, 200 Townsend Way

Sunday, May 14 -- Mothers Day

Tuesday, May 16

4:30-6 p.m. Chess Club (all ages welcome), Pea Ridge Community Library

Wednesday, May 17

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Thursday, May 18

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Blackhawk Pantry open; 1536 N. Davis Street, behind Intermediate School; stocked with kid-friendly meals, fresh produce, chicken and more.

10:30-11:30 a.m. Senior Social Hour, work craft, board game, visit, Pea Ridge Community Library

7 p.m. English-Spanish Conversation Group (for all levels of learning)