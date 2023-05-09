City planner adds QR code to signs

In an attempt to improve communication, QR codes are being added to signs placed on properties that will be the subject of public hearings

"We want to make sure the information is available," according to city planning director Jessica Grady said, explaining that someone may see the signs after the city's business hours and not be able to call city officials at City Hall. She said scanning the QR code will allow the person to access the information about the public hearing and the property any time of the day.

"The main goal is to get information to the citizens faster."

A QR code is a type of matrix bar code for use as a label to provide information.

"The Planning Department and the Community Development Department worked together to create the code," Grady said.

She said with cell phones, a person just has to "hover the camera over" the code and does not have to take a picture of it.

"It will take them to the public hearing section on the city's web page," she said. Interested persons can also go to the city's home page, click on services and then on public hearings on the right corner. She said the city's app will also lead to the web page.

"From now on, there will always be a code on the public hearing signs," Grady said. "We are getting new signs and adding telephone number extensions to make information more readily available to citizens."

"We are continually reviewing our processes, making sure that we are transparent, communicate effectively and do what we can to serve the community.

"As the city grows, the big concern is making sure that Pea Ridge is able to keep its essence -- keep what makes Pea Ridge Pea Ridge and we want to do what we can to support that. But, also understand that we have to embrace purposeful, strategic growth."

Grady, who started work in this position Jan. 3, just finished her first quarter with the city of Pea Ridge.

"We had a really good first quarter.

"We've had a lot of changes going on at the beginning of the year. I think we've gotten some good progress done. We'll continue to grow," she said. "Change is coming. We're excited about that. I know not everybody is excited to see growth, but if we use what we have in place, then we can create smart growth so we don't loose what makes us unique."

She defined "smart growth" as "purposeful, not just getting it from one person. It's a collective. We have City Hall working with commissions and City Council and we're working towards getting community feedback and listening to what the citizens want to see within their community and letting that drive where we take our objectives."

"That's why we do what we do," she said.

Grady said city officials will continue to host a booth at Second Saturdays to showcase different subjects, to have conversations, answer general questions, supply information.

She said city officials are putting together sub committees to help with community engagement.