Building permits: March 2023

March 2023 by From Staff Reports | May 9, 2023

April 2023

Southern Brothers Construction^700 Birdmaster Drive^$1,489^515,844

Southern Brothers Construction^701^Birdmaster Drive^$1,489^515,844

Southern Brothers Construction^712^Birdmaster Drive^$1,489^515,844

Southern Brothers Construction^724^Birdmaster Drive^$1,489^515,844

Southern Brothers Construction^725^Birdmaster Drive^$1,489^515,844

Southern Brothers Construction^737^Birdmaster Drive^$1,489^515,844

Southern Brothers Construction^800^Birdmaster Drive^$1,489^515,844

Southern Brothers Construction^801^Birdmaster Drive^$1,489^515,844

Southern Brothers Construction^812^Birdmaster Drive^$1,489^515,844

Southern Brothers Construction^813^Birdmaster Drive^$1,489^515,844

Southern Brothers Construction^824^Birdmaster Drive^$1,489^515,844

Southern Brothers Construction^825^Birdmaster Drive^$1,489^515,844

Southern Brothers Construction^836^Birdmaster Drive^$1,489^515,844

Rausch Coleman Homes^2558 Chittick Street^$2939.99^$226,889

Rausch Coleman Homes^2554 Chittick Street^$2884.99^$204,551

Rausch Coleman Homes^2550 Chittick Street^$2939.99^$226,889

Twelve Stone Construction^912 Cook Lane^$786^$224,595

Twelve Stone Construction^925 Parker Lane^$773^$219,161

Twelve Stone Construction^937 Parker Lane^$776^$220,127

Twelve Stone Construction^949 Paker Lane^$786^$224,595

Twelve Stone Construction^1001 Parker Lane^$786^$219,161

Twelve Stone Construction^1013 Parker Lane^$776^$220,127

Twelve Stone Construction^1025 Parker Lane^$786^$224,595

Constellation Properties^2309 Meyer Street^$888^$265,167

Constellation Properties^2317 Meyer Street^$888^$265,167

Constellation Properties^2017 Dobbs Street^$756^$212,279

Constellation Properties^2105 Dobbs Street^$806^$232,202

Constellation Properties^2227 Riggins Avenue^$756^$212,279

Constellation Properties^2231 Riggins Avenue^$803^$231,722

Schuber Mitchell Homes, LLC^824 Robinson Street^$2,834.99^184,989

Schuber Mitchell Homes, LLC^812 Robinson Street^$2,736.99^145,021

Schuber Mitchell Homes, LLC^2512 Westbrook Loop^$2894.99^$208,777

Schuber Mitchell Homes, LLC^2515 Westbrook Loop$2,966.99^$237,153

Homes By Roth^1125 Bunker Drive^$1,013^$315,761

C3 Construction^1101 Dailey Drive^$858^$293,181

C3 Consulting^1105 Dailey Drive^$888^$265,650

^Total Permits for Type:^36

Total Fees For Type:^$52,767.93

Total Const. Value For Type:^$11,986,010

Print Headline: Building permits

