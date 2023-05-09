Blackhawk Sports Roundup

Regional Tournament
@ Gravette
Friday, May 5
Clarksville 2 vs Pea Ridge 12
Zaylee Ward: 2 hits, 1 run scored
Hope Konkler: 5 hits, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI
Callie Cooper: 2 hits, 1 walk, 3 runs scored
Emory Bowlin: 2 hits, 1 walk, 1 run scored, 1 RBI
Rebekah Konkler: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 4 RBI
Gracie McGarrah: 2 hits, 2 RBI
Ashley Earley: 1 hit, 1 run scored
Abigail Rogers: 1 sac bunt, 1 run scored
Hailee Willey: 2 hits, 2 runs scored.
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing no walks, 12 strikeouts, on four hits.
Regional Tournament
Semi Finals @ Gravette
Saturday, May 6
Pea Ridge 19 vs Morrilton 2
Zaylee Warden: 3 hits, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI
Hope Konkler: HR, 1 walk, 5 RBI
Callie Cooper: 1 hit, 2 RBI
Emory Bowlin: 3 hits, 1 RBI
Rebekah Konkler: 3 hits, 3 runs scored, 1 RBI
Gracie McGarrah: 2 hits, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI
Ashley Earley: 3 hits, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI
Abigail Rogers: 1 walk, 2 run scored
Hailee Willey: 2 hits, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing one walk, five hits, striking out seven.
Regional Tournament
Finals @ Gravette
Saturday, May 6
Pea Ridge 0 vs Gravette 3
Zaylee Warden: 1 hit
Hope Konkler: 1 hit
Callie Cooper: 1 hit
Emory Bowlin: 2 hits
Gracie McGarrah: 1 walk
Abigail Rogers: 1 walk
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing no walks, five hits, striking out seven.
The Lady Blackhawks play again in the State Tournament in Lonoke at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 12.