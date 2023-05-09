Blackhawk Sports Roundup

Regional Tournament

@ Gravette

Friday, May 5

Clarksville 2 vs Pea Ridge 12

Zaylee Ward: 2 hits, 1 run scored

Hope Konkler: 5 hits, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI

Callie Cooper: 2 hits, 1 walk, 3 runs scored

Emory Bowlin: 2 hits, 1 walk, 1 run scored, 1 RBI

Rebekah Konkler: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 4 RBI

Gracie McGarrah: 2 hits, 2 RBI

Ashley Earley: 1 hit, 1 run scored

Abigail Rogers: 1 sac bunt, 1 run scored

Hailee Willey: 2 hits, 2 runs scored.

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing no walks, 12 strikeouts, on four hits.

Regional Tournament

Semi Finals @ Gravette

Saturday, May 6

Pea Ridge 19 vs Morrilton 2

Zaylee Warden: 3 hits, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI

Hope Konkler: HR, 1 walk, 5 RBI

Callie Cooper: 1 hit, 2 RBI

Emory Bowlin: 3 hits, 1 RBI

Rebekah Konkler: 3 hits, 3 runs scored, 1 RBI

Gracie McGarrah: 2 hits, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI

Ashley Earley: 3 hits, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI

Abigail Rogers: 1 walk, 2 run scored

Hailee Willey: 2 hits, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing one walk, five hits, striking out seven.

Regional Tournament

Finals @ Gravette

Saturday, May 6

Pea Ridge 0 vs Gravette 3

Zaylee Warden: 1 hit

Hope Konkler: 1 hit

Callie Cooper: 1 hit

Emory Bowlin: 2 hits

Gracie McGarrah: 1 walk

Abigail Rogers: 1 walk

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing no walks, five hits, striking out seven.

The Lady Blackhawks play again in the State Tournament in Lonoke at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 12.