Benton County Jail

Monday, May 1

3:51 p.m. Macey Renee Ross, 28, Pea Ridge, by Bella Vista Police, failure to appear

Tuesday, May 2

3:13 a.m. Nicholas Warren, 33, Ellerslie, Ga., by Pea Ridge Police, refusal to submit to chemical test; driving or moving vehicle without registration; violation of Omnibus DWI Act; possession of a controlled substance

Thursday, May 4

2:51 a.m. Jessica Winter, 47, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, driving left of center; violation of Omnibus DWI Act

11:19 p.m. Michael King, 45, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of a controlled substance; possession drug paraphernalia

Sunday, May 7

9:34 p.m Chastity Black, 38, Garfield, by BCSO, traffic offense (DWI revoked license); contempt

Monday, May 8

2:36 a.m. Kelsey Willett, 21, Pea Ridge, by Bella Vista Police, passing authorized vehicle; insurance required; possession drug paraphernalia

4:12 a.m. Sydni Speed, 24, Pea Ridge, by Rogers, failure to appear