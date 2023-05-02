Student expelled for 365 days

By Annette Beard

[email protected]

A sixth-grade student was expelled for 365 days by the Pea Ridge School Board which approved the recommendation of school superintendent Keith Martin.

The student was not present at the expulsion hearing Monday, April 17. The parents present representing the youth requested a closed session.

After a 50-minute closed hearing, the board reconvened in open session at 6:24 p.m. and Martin recommended that the student be expelled for 365 days through April 5, 2024, from the Pea Ridge School District.

The vote was unanimously in favor. Four of five School Board members were present. Jessica Branham was absent.