Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 18

Thursday, May 2, 1973

Brandon Cawthon, 7, showed off a rattlesnake he and his mother spotted when riding horses in the Indian Creek area. The rattler, which had 13 rattlers and a button and 3/4-inch fangs, was shot by Harold Hurd.

Stephens Inc. of Little Rock was the low bidder last week when the Pea Ridge School sold $367,500 in bonds for use in erecting the new gym, adding classrooms and making other improvements to the school plant.

Mr. and Mrs. Paul McKeever and their three children were left homeless when their house in the White Oak area was destroyed by fire Wednesday.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 18

Wednesday, May 4, 1983

Paul Galyean, vice president of the Bank of Pea Ridge, will be leaving the bank May 19 and moving on to a similar position with the Bank of Bentonville, Rick Buck, president of the Bank of Pea Ridge, announced. Barbara Owen will assume Galyean's duties.

Beta Alpha Sorority was named "Outstanding Chapter of Arkansas" at the 33rd annual state convention of the Arkansas Council of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International held last week in Eureka Springs.

Betty Gentry, superintendent of the Pea Ridge National Military Park, attended the 42nd annual Arkansas Historical Association convention in Fort Smith.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 18

Thursday, May 6, 1993

The fifth annual International Mule Jump sponsored by the Pea Ridge Lions Club will be on Saturday, Oct. 2, said Larry Widdifield, Lions Club president.

Four Pea Ridge High School juniors have been selected to attend Boys State this summer. Boys State is sponsored by the American Legion. The students are Nathan Musteen, Wes Mabry, Michael David and Al Poolaw.

Two Pea Ridge men -- Mark Ottinger and Chuck Hurley -- have formed American International Inc., a corporation to market and distribute a metal conditioner and associated products.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 18

Wednesday, April 30, 2003

The Pea Ridge Blackhawks baseball team and Coach John E. King won the District 1AA trophy last week. The Hawks suffered an upset loss to Mountainburg in the first round of Regional play, finishing the season at 20-4.

The kids in the Pea Ridge schools know Pea Ridge Police Officer Cerilla Doyle as "Officer Friendly." For seven years, Doyle has taught children in the schools about safety issues.

The TIMES staff bought a dogwood tree and placed it in the City Park in memory of Billie Jines near the English oak planted in memory of Earle Jines. Funds are being collected to put a plaque in front of the tree.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 18

Wednesday, May 1, 2013

A plan to build an extra-high voltage electric transmission line through Garfield is energizing residents to fight the route. During an emergency meeting of the City Council and Planning Commission, Mayor Laura Hamilton and city attorney Joanne McCracken rallied people to fight the route using a multi-pronged attack.

Like most sewage lagoons, Pea Ridge's treatment plant isn't much to look at. But that doesn't mean there's not a lot going on, especially recently. Two months ago, crews finished installing an upgrade that cost $1,050,000.

Dedication of Devil's Eyebrow Natural Area in northeast Benton County is set for Friday.