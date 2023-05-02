Recipe: Chicken enchiladas

Bohemian Coffee Cake

Recipe by Sherri Ragland

First Baptist Church Cookbook

Coffee cake

1 c. oil

1 c. brown sugar

1 c. sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla

1 c. buttermilk

2 1/2 c. flour

1 tsp. soda

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 c. coconut

1 c. nuts, chopped

Icing

6 oz. cream cheese

1/2 stick oleo

2 tsp. vanilla

1/2 c. nuts (0ptional)

1 box powdered sugar

1 Tbsp. water

Cream oil and sugars. Beat in eggs, add vanilla.

Sift dry ingredients together and add alternating with buttermilk. Fold in coconut and nuts. Bake in well greased and floured pan for one hour at 350 degrees. (If using glass pan, bake at 325 degrees.)

Makes two loaf pans or one 9- by 13-inch pan.

For icing, beat all ingredients together with mixer and ice cooled cake.

