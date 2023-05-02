Public Officials

City of Pea Ridge

P.O. Box 10

975 Weston St.

Pea Ridge, AR 72751

Hours: Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Council meetings 7 p.m. third Tuesday of each month in the Council Room, City Hall, 977 Weston St.

Mayor: Nathan See, 479-451-1122, ext. 102; [email protected]; Term 2023-2026

City Clerk: Sandy Button, 479-451-1122, ext. 101; [email protected]; Term 2019-2022

City Department Heads

Building: Tony Townsend, [email protected], 479-451-1122 ext. 106

Water/wastewater: Ken Hayes, [email protected], 479-451-1109

Police: Lynn Hahn, [email protected]

Streets: Monte Keene, [email protected], 479-451-1122 ext. 104

Council Members:

Ward 1 Position 1

Matt Blood, 479-426-5787, [email protected]; Term: 2021-2024

Ward 1 Position 2

Ginger Larsen, 479-685-5546, [email protected]; Term: 2023-2026

Ward 2 Position 1

Steve Guthrie, 479-451-8236; [email protected]; Term: 2021-2024

Ward 2 Position 2

Jeff Neil, 479-721-5435; [email protected]; Term 2023-2026

Ward 3 Position 1

Cody Keene, 479-366-1173; [email protected]; Term: 2023-2024

Ward 3 Position 2

Nadine Telgemeier, 479-685-7139; [email protected]; Term 2023-2026

Planning director

Jessica Grady, 479-451-1122, ext. 107; [email protected]

Community development

Dustin Phy, 479-451-1122, ext. 108; [email protected]

Planning Commission:

Al Fowler, chairman; 479-531-0291; [email protected]; Term: 2019-2021

Greg Pickens, vice-chairman; 479-402-1834, [email protected]; Term: 2021-2025

Samantha Flint, secretary; 479-330-2362; [email protected]; Term: 2020-2024

Chris Johnson, 479-402-4652, Term 2021-2025

Dr. Karen Sherman, 479-451-1048; [email protected]; Term: 2020-2024

Michael Wilhelm; 402-641-3464, [email protected]; Term: 2020-2024

Carolyne Wendel; 479-312-4371; Term: 2022-2027

School Board

Superintendent Keith Martin, 800-479-451-0032, [email protected]

Assistant superintendent Kevin Ramey, [email protected]

Assistant superintendent for special services Anne Martfeld, [email protected]

979 Weston St.

Pea Ridge, AR 72751

Mindy Cawthon, president, 10550 Hazelton Rd., Pea Ridge, AR 72751; 479-451-0368; [email protected]; Zone 4; term expires 2024

John Dye, vice president, 17252 N. Ark. Hwy. 94, Pea Ridge AR 72751; 451-1151; [email protected]; Zone 5; term expires 2025

Sarah Saragusa, secretary, [email protected]; Zone 3

Jessica Branham, member, [email protected]mail.com; Zone 2

Adam Yager, member, [email protected]; Zone 1

Judge Barry J. Moehring (R), Administration Bldg., 215 E. Central Ave., Bentonville, AR 72712; telephone 479-271-1000; [email protected]; Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Assessor Roderick Grieve, Administration Bldg., 215 E. Central Ave., Bentonville, AR 72712; telephone 479-271-1033; [email protected]; Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Treasurer Deanna Ratcliffe (R), Administration Bldg., 215 E. Central Ave., Bentonville, AR 72712; telephone 479-271-1018; [email protected]; Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Collector Gloria Peterson (R), Administration Bldg., 215 E. Central Ave., Bentonville, AR 72712; telephone 479-271-1040; [email protected]; Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Circuit Clerk and Recorder Brenda DeShields (R), Benton County Courthouse, 102 N.E. A St., Bentonville, AR 72712; telephone 479-271-1015, recorder's office 479-271-1017; [email protected]; Filing documents: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

County Clerk Betsy Harrell, Administration Bldg., 215 E. Central Ave., Bentonville, AR 72712; telephone 479-271-1013; [email protected]; Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sheriff Shawn Holloway, Benton County Sheriff, 1300 SW 14th St., Bentonville, AR 72712; telephone 479-271-1008; [email protected]; Hours: Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith, Circuit Courts Buildings, 102 N.E. A St., Bentonville, AR 72712; telephone 479-271-1030; [email protected]; Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

County Coroner Daniel Oxford, Administration Bldg., 215 E. Central Ave., Bentonville, AR 72712; telephone 479-621-0223; [email protected]

Benton County Quorum Court --Justices of the Peace

Larry Patrick, District 1; 8136 Ironwood Court, Rogers, AR 72756; 479-531-1808; [email protected]

Ken Farmer, District 2; 715 E. Sumac St., Rogers, AR 72756; 479-636-7083; [email protected]

Richard McKeehan, District 3; 1804 W. Lazy L St., Rogers, AR 72758; 479-586-4669; [email protected]

Tom Allen, District 4; 9703 Soaring Hawk Dr., Bentonville AR 72712; 479-903-6331; [email protected]

Carrie Perrien Smith, District 5; 1200 N. Mallard Lane, Rogers, AR 72756; 479-903-0208; [email protected]

Brian Armas, District 6; 4500 Cler Rd., Pea Ridge AR 72751; 479-790-4857; [email protected]

Joseph Bollinger, District 7; 14 Kiswick Dr., Bella Vista, AR 72714; 479-531-0788; [email protected]

Joel Jones, District 8; 3 Honeysuckle Ct., Bentonville, AR 72712; 479-366-9680; [email protected]

Susan R. Anglin, District 9; 5985 SW Anglin Rd. Bentonville, AR 72712; 479-795-2147 (home), 479-640-0312 (cell); [email protected]

Richard Taylor, District 10; 97 Stonehaven Dr., Bella Vista AR 72715; 214-207-1076; [email protected]

Dustin Todd, District 11; 16907 W. Highway 102, Decatur, AR 72722; 479-721-2321; [email protected]

Ron Homeyer, District 12; 2300 Montclair Ave., Siloam Springs, AR 72761; 479-524-4509; [email protected]

Kurt S. Moore, District 13; 16342 Sheffield Rd., Siloam Springs, AR 72761, 479-422-2880; [email protected]

Leigh Nogy, District 14; 12577 Blueberry Lane, Lowell, AR 72745; [email protected]

Joel Edwards, District 15; 106 Skinner St., Centerton, AR 72719; 479-308-8638; [email protected]