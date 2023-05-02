Manage Subscription
Pea Ridge schools menus

by From Staff Reports | May 2, 2023 at 3:00 a.m.

Monday, May 8

Breakfast: Super bun, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, spinach salad, green beans, garlic toast, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, May 9

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, salsa, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Sub sandwich, lettuce/tomato, pickle spear, potato wedges, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, May 10

Breakfast: Cereal bowl, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, blackeyed peas, whole-grain roll, cranberries or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, May 11

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, arroz con queso (rice with cheese), garden salad strawberry/banana or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, May 12

Breakfast: Poptarts, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Hot dog on bun, carrot sticks with ranch, corn chips, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

