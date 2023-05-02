Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Wednesday, April 19

6 p.m. Police received a report from a resident of Barnes Circle in reference to a juvenile who came into his carport and stole a bicycle. As a result of the investigation, the youth and his mother returned the bicycle were returned.

Thursday, April 20

7:09 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Hunter Drive in reference to a mailbox that had been hit. As a result of the investigation, it was discovered that the mailbox and part of the pole on which it was mounted were missing.

12:23 p.m. The school resource officer received a report of a student at the Intermediate School who threatened other students and claimed to have a gun in his backpack. No weapon was found. The incident was handled by school discipline.

Friday, April 21

11:34 a.m. Police received a report from a resident of Richards Street about children hitting his house and truck with a basketball. Police spoke to the mother of the child and advised her to tell the child not to go on the neighbor's property.

Sunday, April 23

6:04 p.m. Police were dispatched to the area of Oakley Street and Vineyard Street in reference to a suspicious person looking around at houses. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Damien Edward Quinter, 44, Russellville, in connection with public intoxication; tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia; and tampering with physical evidence.

Thursday, April 27

11 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Van Dorn Street in reference to a missing juvenile. The youth was seen at Walmart Neighborhood Market about 6:30 a.m. Friday and soon after returned home.