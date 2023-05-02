Old tombstones revived

Making old tombstones look as good as new, Bill Degge, with the Benton County Cemetery Preservation Group, volunteers his time and has worked in many cemeteries throughout Benton County, according to Steve Jordan with the Pea Ridge Cemetery Board.

He said Degge cleans old tombstones.

"He is retired and does this as a hobby," Jordan said. "He cleaned about 200 stones in the Pea Ridge Cemetery a few years ago.

"The old stones look better now than they have look in 100 years."

The Benton Cemetery Preservation Group supplies the product Degge uses to clean. He washes the old stones and cleans old mildew and stains off then treats the stone with a product that lets Mother Nature do the rest with wind and rain, Jordan explained.

"There is no telling how many stones Mr. Degge has cleaned!" Jordan said.