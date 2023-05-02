Obituaries for the May 3, 2023, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

Major Earl Caldwell

Major Earl Caldwell 73, of Washburn, Mo., died April 24, 2023, in his home. He was born in Long Beach, Calif., on Oct. 10, 1949, to Arley Aaron Caldwell and Carmella Cosolo Caldwell.

He proudly served as a sergeant in the United States Air Force. He moved to Arkansas in 1979 where he was owner and operator of The Hawk's Nest and Carmella's Café. He retired from Small Stock Industries.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Charles Caldwell.

Survivors are one brother, Aaron Caldwell and wife Glynda of Rogers; and two sisters, Frankie Crain and husband Jim of Rogers, and Rosemarie Booth and husband Ron of Bella Vista.

Graveside service is set for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, in the VA Cemetery in Fayetteville, with military honors.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Nancy Mae (Patterson) Nichols

Nancy Mae (Patterson) Nichols, 83, of Pea Ridge, died Saturday, April 21, 2023, in Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born Jan. 4, 1940, to William Ray Patterson and Zula Mae (Troy) Patterson on the family farm northeast of Pea Ridge.

She was a 1958 graduate of Pea Ridge High School and briefly attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. She married Joe Jerry Nichols on Jan. 8, 1961, and they shared 60 years of marriage before his death in 2021.

She was a homemaker, secretary for the Carroll County Conservation District in Berryville, and a substitute teacher. She worked alongside her husband at many United Methodist churches in Arkansas and Iowa during the 45 years he served as a Methodist pastor. She also volunteered as a poll worker and for the Pea Ridge Historical Museum. She was a member of the Pea Ridge Lions Club, the Pea Ridge Historical Society, the Pea Ridge Alumni Society, the Pea Ridge Cemetery Board and the Pea Ridge United Methodist Church.

She had a great many interests and hobbies, including painting, bird watching, rock collecting, gardening, baking, embroidery, local and family history, and travel. She was an avid newspaper reader and Razorback football fan. She dearly loved her family, schoolmates and community.

Survivors are her son Jeff Nichols (Mary Doud) of Boone, Iowa; daughter and caretaker, Jennifer Caldwell (Bill) of Pea Ridge; grandchildren Shannon Lamb (Tim) of Paragould, Emily Sievers (Quentin) of Saratoga Springs, Utah, and Micah Gomez (Jose) of Eagle Mountain, Utah; sisters, Peggy Greene of St. Louis, Mo., and Linda Schooley of Pea Ridge; and 12 nieces and nephews.

Visitation was from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Service was at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in the Pea Ridge United Methodist Church.

Burial was in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to the Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 1209 N. Davis St., Pea Ridge, AR 72751.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Gilbert Anthony Smith

Gilbert Anthony Smith, 71, died in his home in Garfield, at the age of 71 years and 2 months, on April 27, 2023, holding the hands of his two children. He was born Feb. 27, 1952, in Dallas, Texas, to Homer Warren "Bill" Smith and Dorothy Ann McConnell Smith.

He was named for his maternal grandfather, Gilbert "Judge" McConnell. Gib grew up in Tulsa, Okla., and entered a nearly two-decade career in law enforcement, first as an officer in Glenpool, Okla., and then as a deputy sheriff for Tulsa County. He moved with his wife and two sons to Arkansas in 1988 to take a job with the Springdale Police Department, and received the Silver Star for Bravery in the line of duty while with the SPD.

Gib enjoyed the outdoors -- camping, hiking, hunting, fishing, gardening -- and also enjoyed woodworking, photography, traveling, being around animals and family gatherings. His last major woodworking project was a bookcase for his two grandsons. A man of deep faith, Gib was a member of and deacon at Robinson Avenue Church of Christ in Springdale for more than 20 years, and later a member of the Garfield Church of Christ until his death.

He is remembered and loved by people as far away as Ukraine and Trinidad abroad, and Idaho and Florida at home.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors are two sons and daughters-in-law, Zachary and Margaret Smith of Omaha, Neb., and Jesse Smith and Ashley Crawford of Garfield; two grandsons, Ezekiel and Ezra Smith of Omaha; his ex-wife, Teresa Cline Smith of Springdale; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry and Cindy Smith of Tulsa, Okla., Jack and Anita Smith of Bixby, Okla., and Jim and Sandy Smith of Spring, Texas; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, in Garfield Church of Christ, 17320 Marshall St. Garfield.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org/donate 855-448-3997.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Jordynn Williams

Jordynn Elizabeth (Brown) Williams, 35, of Snellville, Ga., died surrounded by family on Saturday, April 29, 2023, following an extended illness. She was born on Nov. 7, 1987, in Newnan, Ga., to Rick Brown, now of Cumming, Ga., and Melissa (King) Brown of Waleska, Ga.

A graduate of Newnan High School, she earned her bachelor of arts degree at North Georgia University. She began her teaching career at Sweetwater Middle School in Lawrenceville and went on to earn her master's degree in education from Thomas University.

She lived a life as colorful and free-spirited as the Lisa Frank memorabilia she loved to collect. She always approached life with childlike wonder and remained a fan of Snoopy and all things Disney throughout her life. As a lover of children, she was devoted to sharing with them her love of books and the joys of reading and learning. She adored her husband, Joshua Williams of Snellville, and loved her friends deeply as well. It was important to Jordynn that those in her life knew they were loved and accepted, as she couldn't stand to see a person or animal shunned or mistreated.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Bob King of Pea Ridge.

Survivors, in addition to her parents and husband, include Tammy Newell of Waleska, Ga., whom she affectionately referred to as her "bonus mom"; brothers, David (Adrie) Brown of Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, and William Brown of Cumming; grandmother, Elizabeth King of Pea Ridge; uncle and aunt, John and Robbie King of Pea Ridge; and nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

A celebration of Jordynn's life will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, in The Orchard Church, 1950 Hwy. 81 South, Loganville, Ga.

In honor of Jordynn's bright, joyful personality, all who knew her are welcome to attend and are encouraged to wear brightly colored clothing.

To honor her love of children and animals, her family has asked that in lieu of flowers, gifts in Jordynn's memory be made to the children's hospital of their choice or to their local animal shelter.

