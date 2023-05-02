Numerous charter schools proposed for state, including one to replace Garfield Elementary

The Garfield Elementary School building might continue to operate as a school, even after the Rogers School District is done with it.

The Rogers School Board voted in January to close Garfield Elementary after the 2023-24 school year, despite protests from many in the community. Now some are planning to open a charter school, called Garfield Scholars' Academy, in the historic building.

It's one of as many as 18 new open-enrollment charter schools that could pop up across Arkansas for the 2024-25 school year.

The 18 schools are being planned in a year in which the new Arkansas LEARNS Act eliminates any cap on the maximum number of charter schools that can be operated in the state by nonprofit organizations other than traditional public school districts. The new law also streamlines the charter renewal process.

The LEARNS Act -- or Act 237 of 2023 -- is Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' signature piece of legislation in her first 100 days in office.

Currently, there are 22 state charters issued -- some of which cover just one school, while others authorize the operation of multiple campuses.

A public hearing was held recently in the NEBCO Fire-EMS Building about the proposed Garfield Scholars' Academy, which would be for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

The school would be publicly funded and offered to students from Garfield and surrounding communities, according to the notice of intent to apply for a public charter school license filed last month.

"When we open our doors in the fall of 2024, our school will continue the history of being the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas," the notice of intent states. "We intend to provide an opportunity rich environment fostering the development of successful, life-long learners with deep community involvement."

Garfield Mayor Gary Blackburn described the elementary school as the heart of the community. The school has an enrollment of about 105 students now, he said.

Garfield, which lies within the Rogers School District, had a population of 593 as of the 2020 census.

"Everything rotates around the school," Blackburn said. "It's about the kids. It gives the kids a sense of community identity."

Jeff Perry, superintendent of the Rogers School District, said closing Garfield Elementary was a difficult decision and an issue the board wrestled with for months. At the time of the vote, Perry said the closing was necessary for the entire district for financial reasons, including the cost of bringing the building up to code with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"It was a business decision on the Rogers School Board's part," Blackburn said. "We understand. Thus far, the School Board has been very good to work with us to facilitate a smooth transition."

The district estimated it would cost $10 million to $15 million to bring the building, built in 1941, into compliance with the ADA.

"We understand and appreciate some Garfield residents would like to explore the option of having an elementary school in the community," Perry said in an email regarding the hearing. "There are a number of instructional, economic, and staffing needs to consider throughout this process. There are also significant building improvement needs which must be addressed. The citizens and children of Garfield are within the Rogers Public School District, and we want to help them identify the best possible educational opportunities for their children. It is our hope there can be some type of future use for the facility and we will continue to work with the town and parents on how to repurpose the school."

Joy Sawyer, who said she taught gifted and talented classes for two years in Garfield and is currently a gifted and talented specialist at Smith Elementary in Springdale, is writing the application for the charter school. Blackburn called Sawyer the leader of the community effort behind the school.

"It's an amazing community," Sawyer said. "It's a special place, and that school needs to stay open."

Sawyer said it's early in the process and that the state Charter Authorizing Panel will decide whether to approve the proposed school by August.

She's confident the necessary funding will be found to bring the school building into ADA compliance.

"We know that there are grants that we can write and get because it is an historic landmark," Sawyer said.

Blackburn noted the School District has committed to helping resolve that issue.

As to where students would go if there is no school in Garfield, Blackburn said busing kids to the next closest elementary in Rogers -- over 10 miles from Garfield's school -- isn't ideal.

OTHER CHARTERS PLANNED

Thirteen individuals last month sent to the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education letters of their intent to apply for the 18 new charter school campuses. One person, Carlos Alvarez, submitted letters of intent for six schools for Northwest Arkansas.

The letters of intent did not always indicate the organization being represented by the individual.

Scott Smith, executive director of the Arkansas Public School Resource Center that provides technical assistance to charter and rural schools, attributed this year's larger than usual number of letters of intent to the charter school terms in the LEARNS Act.

"I do think there is a lot more interest from in and out of state," Smith said, adding that Arkansas has caught the attention of some of the nation's more experienced charter school operators.

"We'll see what that looks like moving forward," he said. "Obviously they still have to put a good application on the table."

Preliminary applications are due May 15 and final versions are due July 17 in time for the Arkansas Charter Authorizing Panel to review them in August. The charter panel decisions could go to the Arkansas Board of Education for final action in September.

In any given year, not all of the organizations that submit letters of intent follow through with an actual application.

Besides Garfield Scholars' Academy, the following proposed charter schools would be based in Northwest Arkansas or serve students statewide virtually:

Virtual Preparatory Academy of Arkansas

The Virtual Preparatory Academy of Arkansas would be a statewide virtual school for up to 500 students in its first year for kindergarten-through-12th graders. Nate Bell, a former Arkansas legislator, is the contact for the plan that calls for online, individualized flexible learning.

There would be "synchronous and asynchronous learning opportunities, one-to-one tutoring, organized peer interaction, and a focus on critical skills for success in college and the workforce," according to the letter of intent.

Virtual Arkansas Online School

The Virtual Arkansas Online School would be a statewide virtual school for as many as 2,500 kindergarten-through-12th graders that would be sponsored by the Arch Ford Educational Service Cooperative in Plumerville. Gregg Grant, the cooperative director, is the contact for the proposal. It would build on the work of the existing Virtual Arkansas organization that provides some 214 online courses to students when a school doesn't have a teacher or sufficient student numbers to teach a course on campus. The proposed charter school would enable students to enroll full time without going through their local school systems.

"Virtual Arkansas employs approximately 120 Arkansas certified teachers at present, who also hold online teaching credentials ensuring they are the best qualified online teachers in the state," the letter of intent states. Core courses, career and technical education courses, concurrent college credit and Advanced Placement courses would be available.

Freedom Learning Academy

The Freedom Learning Academy, a proposed virtual school, would serve up to 1,000 elementary and secondary students -- with a particular focus on home-school and adjudicated students -- in all 75 counties. Lindsey Graham is listed as the director and contact for the school that would feature blended, individualized instruction.

"With resource centers located in various locations around the state, students will have access to high-quality Arkansas approved curriculum, face-to-face instruction with their instructors on a weekly basis, as well as physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as services for dyslexia, giftedness, and special education."

Community Charter School of Arkansas

The Community Charter School of Arkansas is being planned as a "hybrid" school for up to 400 kindergarten-through-eighth-graders statewide based in Fayetteville.

David Conover is the executive director and contact for the proposed "learn-at-home" program.

"We provide students equitable resources through our Student Engagement Funds program," the letter of intent states. "As a community school, we connect families to meaningful educational opportunities and enrichment activities.

"Our targeted population are families who have purposefully disengaged from public schools and are homeschooling their children with little guidance and support," the letter of intent states.

CIVICA Career and Collegiate Academies

The CIVICA Career and Collegiate Academies for kindergarten-through-fifth grades, sixth-through-eighth grades and ninth-through-12th grades, would be located in the Bentonville area for 2,350 students.

Alvarez is the contact for the plan that is modeled after COHEA Charter School in Hileah, Fla. The Civica Network operates schools in Nevada and Colorado.

The three schools planned for Arkansas would feature "a seamless college preparatory curriculum with an emphasis on preparedness for careers and post-secondary education attainment. Students in upper grades will experience this emphasis hands-on as they participate in career technical education-style coursework and enlist in one of several career academy pathways."

Pinecrest Academy

Pinecrest Academy for kindergarten-through-fifth graders, sixth-through-eighth graders, and ninth-through-12th graders would be located in the Fayetteville area. Alvarez, governing board chair for the 20-year-old Pinecrest Academy organization, is the contact for the schools that would "implement research-based instructional strategies and innovative resources in technology-rich environments in order to maximize learning for all students."

The 19 Pinecrest schools in Miami and Orlando in Florida and five in Las Vegas have been recognized at local and state levels for high academic achievement while serving a high percentage of minority students.

Northwest Arkansas School for Advanced Studies

The Northwest Arkansas School for Advanced Studies would be located in one of Northwest Arkansas' cities to serve as many as 700 students in fifth through 12th grades. The school would be managed by BASIS Education Group or BASIS.ed that currently manages nonprofit charter schools in Arizona, Louisiana, Texas and Washington, D.C.

Middle school pupils would be prepared for a high school curriculum "that is not only an AP-for-All environment, but rich with core classes in seminar discussions in primary text, logic, research methods, systems thinking and decision science."