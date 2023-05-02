Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Kurtis Wiltgen manned the back hoe as Sawyer Varner held the grader rod. Wiltgen and Varner, Pea Ridge Street Department employees, worked Monday on the project to straighten the sidewalk along North Curtis Avenue north of Tinnin Street to create a safer pedestrian path, according to Mayor Nathan See.

Print Headline: Making the paths straight

