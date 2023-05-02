Lady Blackhawks trounce Lady Eagles

Lady Blackhawk pitcher Emory Bowlin blew through Huntsville in a three-inning perfect game, striking out all nine batters she faced during Pea Ridge's 15-0 run-rule win on Tuesday, April 25, to open the 4A-1 District tournament.

The win secured a 4A North Regional berth for Pea Ridge.

Bowlin, who has now twirled four perfect games this season, did not need a lot of offensive support, but she got all she needed from Hope Konkler and Gracie McGarrah, who each homered and drove in three runs apiece.

Warden, Rebekah Konkler and Bowlin each had two hits.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Senior Gracie McGarrah signals to her team mates while safely on second base. The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks defeated the Huntsville Lady Eagles Tuesday, April 25 in the second round of the District Tournament propelling them into the semi-finals.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Freshman Hope Konkler, No. 6, had one home run, one double, two runs scored and three runs batted in. The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks defeated the Huntsville Lady Eagles Tuesday, April 25 in the second round of the District Tournament propelling them into the semi-finals.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Freshman Hope Konkler runs the bases joyfully after hitting a home run. The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks defeated the Huntsville Lady Eagles Tuesday, April 25 in the second round of the District Tournament propelling them into the semi-finals.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks defeated the Huntsville Lady Eagles Tuesday, April 25 in the second round of the District Tournament propelling them into the semi-finals. Emory Bowlin pitched the complete three-inning game due to the mercy rule allowing no runs, no walks and nine strike-outs.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Senior Gracie McGarrah sidestepped the ball as she ran from second to third base as the Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks defeated the Huntsville Lady Eagles Tuesday, April 25 in the second round of the District Tournament propelling them into the semi-finals.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Senior Gracie McGarrah rounds third base on her way to home plate after hitting a home run. The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks defeated the Huntsville Lady Eagles Tuesday, April 25 in the second round of the District Tournament propelling them into the semi-finals.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks defeated the Huntsville Lady Eagles Tuesday, April 25 in the second round of the District Tournament propelling them into the semi-finals.


