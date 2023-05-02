Lady Blackhawks’ rally late, come up short; Finishes as District 4A-1 runner-up in softball

GRAVETTE -- Gravette held off a late four-run rally to beat Pea Ridge and claim its second straight District 4A-1 Tournament championship in softball on Friday, April 28.

The last out seemed to take forever in the pouring rain, but the Lady Lions did damage earlier in the game, being patient in their at-bats facing a competent pitcher in Pea Ridge's Emory Bowlin. Although the Lady Blackhawks rallied late, Gravette made the lead too big for Pea Ridge to overcome.

"We did a great job of hitting them hard and early. That's what you got to do on a good team, especially with a good pitcher like that. You've got to jump on good pitchers like that early and just keep on scoring runs, keep on working at it and they did a great job because that's a good team (at Pea Ridge)," said Gravette coach Samantha Luther.

Luther thought the offense was key.

"It's good that we did score a lot because they started hitting the ball really hard there in that last inning. I'm very proud of the girls," Luther said.

Coming off a thrilling, 7-3, eight-inning win over Farmington in Thursday's semifinals, Pea Ridge coach Josh Reynolds didn't want a letdown against tourney host Gravette.

"The big challenge Friday was to bounce back from a big emotional, come-from-behind win and wipe the slate clean with a brand new day and be ready to play," Reynolds said.

That proved easier said than done.

Freshman Zaylee Warden went 3-for-4 with a double for Pea Ridge while sophomore Bowlin added a two-run double and drove in three runs, but the Lady Blackhawks endured five scoreless innings after jumping out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

In the opposite dugout, Laney Chilton led Gravette's 11-hit attack, belting a pair of doubles. Kelsey Pembleton drove in two runs and Sydney Kildow was 3-for-4 with a double. Keeley Elsea also had two hits.

Brooke Handle earned the complete-game win with nine strikeouts.

Second Inning Outburst

Gravette tied the game, then jumped ahead by scoring four runs in the bottom of the second inning.

Kildow's leadoff single into left field kickstarted the Lady Lions' offense.

Drew Madison laid down a sacrifice bunt moving Burnett to second. Paige Greer fell behind 1-2 in the count on a called strike, but gamely hung in there. She fouled off four pitches, mixed in with three balls to eventually draw a walk.

With runners at the corners, Trinity Burnett drilled an 0-2 pitch for a double to drive in the tying run, pulling the Lady Lions into a 1-1 tie.

Bentley Lowden's sacrifice fly drove in a run, springing Gravette into a 2-1 lead and the Lady Lions weren't done yet, despite Pea Ridge recording the second out.

With a runner at third, Brynn Romine fought off two pitches with fouls while facing an 0-2 count. After ball-one and another foul, she reached on an error that scored a run.

Handle kept her composure after Bowlin got ahead 0-2 in the count. Handle fouled off the next four pitches, then took two straight balls before bashing a double, stretching the Lady Lions' lead out to 4-1.

Late Game Dramatics

Gravette tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the fourth and enjoyed what seemed a comfortable lead of 7-1. In the bottom of the sixth, a leadoff double set up Pemberton's sacrifice fly RBI that increased the margin to 8-1.

Pea Ridge mounted a furious rally in the top of the seventh with two outs.

Freshman Hope Konkler was hit by a pitch. Junior Callie Cooper doubled on an 0-2 pitch to place two runners aboard for the Lady Blackhawks. Bowlin plated them both with a double. That cut Gravette's lead to 8-3 and brought rousing applause from the rain-soaked Pea Ridge fans, who hadn't had much to cheer about since taking an early 1-0 lead.

Feeding off that energy, Pea Ridge fought hard to stay alive.

Junior Rebekah Konkler walked and Senior Ashley Earley singled to load the bases. Freshman Abigail Rogers reached a full count, then fouled off two pitches before drawing a walk that Gravette fans and Luther disagreed with.

The walk brought in a run as Pea Ridge edged closer t 8-4, but Luther said she never doubted Handle's ability to finish even when Pea Ridge seemed to be generating momentum.

Sophomore Ashlynn Short singled on the first pitch she saw to narrow the score to 8-5, but Handle struck out the next batter with a 2-2 offering to end the game and give Gravette the District championship.

"I knew she had it. She was throwing good. She had some great pitches. The ones that he (the plate umpire) was calling a ball, she was barely missing (the strike zone), if not (in it). I thought they were there," Luther said. "I knew she had it, no doubt in my mind."

Luther celebrate the significance of taking a No. 1 seed on their home field going into this week's 4A North Regional as the Lady Lions temporarily took over her postgame interview with an exuberant display of triumph. There was no need to dump a bucket of sports drink or ice over their coach because she was already drenched.

"That's an amazing feeling. They've worked very hard and they've shown it throughout the season and here this week so they earned it," Luther said.