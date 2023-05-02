Manage Subscription
Lady Blackhawk track earns 2nd

by From Staff Reports | May 2, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

The Lady Blackhawk track team earned second place at the Conference meet April 24 with several girls winning their events.

"I'm proud of my girls and all the hard work they put into the season! A fun great of kids!" said coach Heather Wade.

Several girls earned the right to compete at state, including: Kourtney Kougl, Ava Clark, Kennedy Williams, Emily Scott, RyLee Raines, Kylee Tidwell, Lacy Williams, Evelyn Hernandez, Wailey Westlin, Zoey Hinojosa, Sadie Christensen, Anna Price, Brenna Walker, Zoeyanne Timmons and Alicia Dorris.

