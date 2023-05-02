FFA students went to State Convention

Nine Pea Ridge FFA members spent this past week at the 96th Arkansas FFA State Convention in Hot Springs. Some of the highlights, according to Dixie Miller, Agriculture Teacher and FFA advisor, were:

Pea Ridge FFA being recognized for FFA for FFS;

Pea Ridge FFA receiving a National Chapter Award;

Malachi Baker receiving his State FFA Degree; and

Brayton Black serving on Courtesy Corps.

Four students, Hannah Ingalls, Alissa Gastineau, Neaveah Woods and Kayden Perkins competed in Food Science at the State Contest.

Emory Bowlin, RyLee Raines, Zoeyanne Timmons and Carrieanne Nixon competed in Agricultural Communications at the state contest, according to Miller.