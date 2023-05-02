Choirs and band excel

The Pea Ridge High School Band and Choirs competed in the Music in the Park Festival in St. Louis, Mo., at Six Flags recently and all four groups placed and got to take home some hardware.

Awards include:

High School Band, placed first in class as well as the overall first place band for the weekend out of 13 bands;

Advanced Choir, placed first in class;

Musical Theater, placed first in class; and

Concert Choir, placed third in class.

"It was a very fun and successful weekend for all four groups," according to choir director Sara Beth Eubanks. "The kids were well behaved the entire trip and represented Pea Ridge Schools and the Pea Ridge community in exemplary fashion."