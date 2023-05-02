Blackhawk sports roundup

Softball
Tuesday, April 25
2nd Round of District Tournament
Huntsville 0 at Pea Ridge 15
Zaylee Warden: 2 hits, 2 runs scored
Hope Konkler: 1 HR, 1 double, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI
Callie Cooper: 1 hit, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI
Emory Bowlin: 2 hits, 1 run scored
Rebekah Konkler: 2 hits, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI
Gracie McGarrah: 3 hits, 1 HR, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI
Ashley Earley: 1 hit, 1 run scored, stolen base
Abigail Rogers: HBP
Hailee Willey: 1 hit, 1 run scored, 1 RBI
Jillian Elington: 1 hit, 1 run scored, 1 RBI
Emory Bowlin pitched complete three-inning game due to mercy rule. She allowed no runs, no walks, nine strikeouts.
Semi Finals of District Tournament
@ Gravette
Pea Ridge 7 vs. Farmington 3
Final 8 innings
Zaylee Warden: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 1 RBI
Hope Konkler: 1 hit, 1 walk, 2 HBP, 2 runs scored
Callie Cooper: 3 hits, 1 walk, 3 RBI
Emory Bowlin: 1 hit, 1 walk, 2 RBI
Rebekah Konkler: 1 hit, 1 sac bunt
Ashley Earley: sac bun
Abigail Rogers: 1 hit, 1 walk, 1 RBI
Hailee Willey: 2 hits, 1 walk, HBP, 3 runs scored
Blakie Leach: 1 run scored
Emory Bowlin pitched complete eight-inning game allowing four hits, three walks, striking out 10.
District Tournament Finals
@ Gravette
Pea Ridge 5 vs. Gravette 8
Zaylee Warden: 3 hits, 1 run scored
Hope Konkler: 1 walk, HBP, 1 run scored
Callie Cooper: 2 hits, 1 run scored
Emory Bowlin: 1 hit, 1 run scored, 2 RBI
Rebekah Konkler: 1 hit, 1 walk, 1 run scored
Ashley Earley: 1 hit, 1 RBI
Abigail Rogers: walk
Ashlynn Short: 1 hit
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing two walks, two strikeouts, nine hits.