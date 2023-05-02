Blackhawk sports roundup

Softball

Tuesday, April 25

2nd Round of District Tournament

Huntsville 0 at Pea Ridge 15

Zaylee Warden: 2 hits, 2 runs scored

Hope Konkler: 1 HR, 1 double, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI

Callie Cooper: 1 hit, 2 runs scored, 1 RBI

Emory Bowlin: 2 hits, 1 run scored

Rebekah Konkler: 2 hits, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI

Gracie McGarrah: 3 hits, 1 HR, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI

Ashley Earley: 1 hit, 1 run scored, stolen base

Abigail Rogers: HBP

Hailee Willey: 1 hit, 1 run scored, 1 RBI

Jillian Elington: 1 hit, 1 run scored, 1 RBI

Emory Bowlin pitched complete three-inning game due to mercy rule. She allowed no runs, no walks, nine strikeouts.

Semi Finals of District Tournament

@ Gravette

Pea Ridge 7 vs. Farmington 3

Final 8 innings

Zaylee Warden: 2 hits, 1 run scored, 1 RBI

Hope Konkler: 1 hit, 1 walk, 2 HBP, 2 runs scored

Callie Cooper: 3 hits, 1 walk, 3 RBI

Emory Bowlin: 1 hit, 1 walk, 2 RBI

Rebekah Konkler: 1 hit, 1 sac bunt

Ashley Earley: sac bun

Abigail Rogers: 1 hit, 1 walk, 1 RBI

Hailee Willey: 2 hits, 1 walk, HBP, 3 runs scored

Blakie Leach: 1 run scored

Emory Bowlin pitched complete eight-inning game allowing four hits, three walks, striking out 10.

District Tournament Finals

@ Gravette

Pea Ridge 5 vs. Gravette 8

Zaylee Warden: 3 hits, 1 run scored

Hope Konkler: 1 walk, HBP, 1 run scored

Callie Cooper: 2 hits, 1 run scored

Emory Bowlin: 1 hit, 1 run scored, 2 RBI

Rebekah Konkler: 1 hit, 1 walk, 1 run scored

Ashley Earley: 1 hit, 1 RBI

Abigail Rogers: walk

Ashlynn Short: 1 hit

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing two walks, two strikeouts, nine hits.