Monday, April 24

7:56 p.m. Curtis Reynolds, 35, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, failure to appear

Tuesday, April 25

1:42 p.m. Ryan Scott Ransdell, 41, Pea Ridge, by Dept. of Community Corrections, revocation of probation/parole

5:14 p.m. William Mayner, 57, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, revocation of probation/parole; failure to appear

Thursday, April 27

3:59 p.m. Brandi Snook, 31, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance; possession drug paraphernalia