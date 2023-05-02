Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling, and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

BENTON COUNTY

April 17

El Pinche Food Truck

200 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Priority violations: Water connection is to a frost free spigot which is not an approved water source.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager.

Pea Ridge Cafe / Lil M'S Café

467 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No chlorine test strips for the dish machine.

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager. Box with packages of gravy mix stored on the kitchen floor.

Pizza Hut

150 S. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The walk-in cooler has a problem with the door not completely closing at the bottom. No retail food permit posted.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

April 17 -- Kids Academy, 211 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge